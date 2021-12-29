N.B.'s COVID-19 hospitalization numbers grow; residents advised to limit contacts as much as possible

New Brunswick says, as of Wednesday, there are 43 people hospitalized due to COVID-19, five more patients than reported on Tuesday.

Of those in hospital:

17 are in intensive care

28 are over the age of 60

10 people are on a ventilator

No one under the age of 19 is hospitalized

The seven-day rolling average of hospitalizations is available on the COVID-19 dashboard.

The province also reported 486 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with 121 recoveries, increasing the total number of active infections to 2,381 - the highest active case count the province has seen to date.

New Brunswick also announced one new death related to the virus, involving a person aged 90 and over in the Edmundston region (Zone 4).

According to New Brunswick’s online COVID-19 dashboard, there have been 157 deaths related to COVID-19.

Of Wednesday's new cases:

168 are in the Moncton region (Zone 1)

216 are in the Saint John region (Zone 2)

46 are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3)

10 are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4)

eight are in the Campbellton region (Zone 5)

nine are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6)

29 are in the Miramichi region (Zone 7)

The province did not announce any new cases of the Omicron variant on Wednesday.

To date, New Brunswick has confirmed 147 cases of the variant.

OMICRON VARIANT EXPECTED TO IMPACT HOSPITALS

New Brunswick says it is preparing its health-care system for an influx of cases caused by the Omicron variant.

The regional health authorities, along with Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick, are examining what services can be further reduced to ensure essential services and emergency surgeries can continue to be provided to all New Brunswickers.

"The CEOs of the health authorities and Extra-Mural/Ambulance New Brunswick will work collaboratively to support the health-care system during a crisis that could include staff shortages, service reductions and high rates of COVID-19," read a release from public health.

NEW BRUNSWICKERS URGED TO LIMIT CONTACTS

Public health is urging residents to limit their contact with others as much as possible and continue periodic testing with rapid point-of-care tests if they have a known exposure, even if they are asymptomatic.

“Under Level 2 of the winter plan, we all need to limit our household contacts to a maximum of a steady 10,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “Whenever possible, we should try to keep our contacts even lower. The fewer people we spend time with, the less the virus is able to spread.”

Anyone who tests positive using a rapid point-of-care test must immediately isolate and book a PCR test.

"Your household should also rapid test daily while you await your PCR test and results," wrote public health.

Individuals should also notify their close contacts and advise them to self-monitor for symptoms.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms should schedule a PCR test via an assessments centre.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials say 82.8 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 90 per cent have received their first dose and 18.7 per cent have received a booster dose.

A list of those eligible for a booster dose is available online.

LEVEL 2 RESTRICTIONS

Based on a recommendation from public health, all zones in New Brunswick have been moved to Level 2 of the province's COVID-19 Winter Plan.

The move to Level 2 effects things such as personal gathering limits, capacity limits for businesses, and isolation requirements.

The full list of requirements under Level 2 can be found on the provincial website.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.