N.B. shell processing plant suspends operation, 20 staff laid off
Coastal Shell Products in Richibucto, N.B., has suspended all operations.
The company made the announcement in a news release sent Saturday night.
The release stated that despite efforts to continue to serve the shellfish industry in New Brunswick, operational limitations imposed by the provincial government over the last two years have created financial conditions that no longer make it possible for the company to operate.
Coastal Shell Products Manager Jamie Goguen said the company has tried work with the province and federal government for over a year and a half to implement a mitigation plan for concerns nearby residents had about the odour coming from the Richibucto facility.
The gate leading to the Coastal Shell Products facility is pictured on May 23, 2023. (Derek Haggett/CTV)
“We’ve invested hundreds of thousands, have operated at a loss of over $1.2 million and continued to employ over 25 staff to show our commitment to resolving public concerns and our commitment to New Brunswick’s shellfish industry that relies on Coastal Shell for waste disposal," said Goguen in the news release.
Twenty staff members have been laid off with more layoffs pending.
Goguen went on to say that despite claims from the public and numerous media reports, Coastal Shell Products was operating within the province's guidelines.
“Ongoing and aggressive testing by the province never found Coastal Shell to be in violation of air quality limits," said Goguen. "We have continued to work with the Department of Environment towards every request and complied with every restriction.”
There are ten processing facilities in the province that rely on Coastal Shell Products for lobster and crab shell disposal.
For years, residents in the area have complained about foul odours and loud sounds coming from the plant which takes seafood waste and turns it into products like fertilizer for export.
The Kent Clean Air Action Committee (KCAAC) has been very vocal with its concerns over the plant for well over a year.
“My community is hopeful that this is truly the end, and not a strategy by Coastal Shell Producers to force the government into relaxing their requirements, and providing further funding. We are optimistic, but we stay vigilant in our fight to breathe clean air,” said Maisie Rae McNaughton, a member of the committee in an email to CTV News. “The meeting scheduled with Minister Glen Savoie, and my organization on Tuesday is still a priority. What has happened in Richibucto should happen to no other community in New Brunswick. We will continue to fight to mitigate the possibilities of any future activity that could undermine the health and the safety of people.”
The province reduced hours of operation after numerous complaints about odours were made by people living in the vicinity of the facility.
Goguen said tests and investigations never produced evidence of an environmental issue, but the company was not permitted to resume full operating hours.
“These restrictions have resulted in millions in lost revenue, an operating loss of over $1.2 million and continued false accusations on the impact of our plant,” said Goguen.
According to Goguen, the restrictions have kept Coastal Shell Products from securing funding for the air quality solution that the KCAAC said has plagued the region for years.
“We have invested hundreds of thousands of dollars in the design of the solution and have verified that the proposed technology, which has proven to resolve similar issues in other locations, would resolve all the issues but our operating restrictions have eliminated potential public or private investment because we cannot show profitability without the expansion of hours,” he said.
Goguen said thousands of tons of sea shell waste is diverted from landfills because of Coastal Shell Products.
The plant has been in operation since 2017.
For more New Brunswick news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
16-year-old boy fatally shot outside Scarborough plaza identified
Police have identified a teenage boy who was fatally shot in Scarborough’s L’Amoreaux neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon.
Joe Alwyn says breakup with Taylor Swift was 'a hard thing to navigate'
Joe Alwyn is speaking publicly for the first time about the end of his years-long relationship with Taylor Swift.
Ottawa Food Bank receives largest donation in its 40-year history
210,000 pounds of food was delivered to the Ottawa Food Bank on Saturday, the largest donation in its 40-year history.
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
Your father’s diet before you were born could have affected your health, a new study suggests
Your father's diet before you were born could have played a role in your health, a new study has found.
Prince William shares childhood photo of him and King Charles III for Father's Day
Prince William on Sunday shared a photograph showing him as a child with his father, King Charles III, to mark Father’s Day in the United Kingdom this year.
Singh 'more alarmed' after reading report, but won't break from Liberal-NDP agreement
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is 'even more alarmed than before' after reading the un-redacted report alleging there are MPs and senators who are participating to some degree in foreign interference efforts.
Global study ranks two Canadian cities high on list of most expensive places to buy a home
As Canadians continue to struggle with the extremely high cost of buying a home in some of the country’s major urban centres, a new global report is underscoring just how expensive some of those markets are.
'We're in pretty good shape': Calgary goes low in water consumption after state of local emergency declared
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
'Dangerously hot and humid conditions' to begin on Monday across much of southwestern Ontario, says Environment Canada
Canada’s national weather agency is warning of a "prolonged heat event" starting Monday that is expected to bring “dangerously hot and humid conditions” to much of southwestern Ontario.
-
Toronto politicians, advocates and other prominent figures share important lesson imparted by their fathers
For Father's Day, CP24.com and CTVNewsToronto.ca reached out to local politicians, community advocates, and other prominent figures in the city to ask them to share what important lesson they have learned from their dads.
-
Parents located after child found in Toronto's west end on Sunday
The parents of a child that was found in Toronto's west end on Sunday have been located, say police.
Calgary
-
1 down, 5 hotspots to go: Feeder main fixed as Calgary crews work to repair broken pipe
The original broken pipe that caused a massive water main break in northwest Calgary has been fixed, Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek said Sunday.
-
'We're in pretty good shape': Calgary goes low in water consumption after state of local emergency declared
On a day that a local state of emergency was declared in Calgary, city residents answered a request from the mayor and emergency officials to use less water.
-
University District hosts annual Tails & Treasures event
Dog lovers were in for a treat Sunday as the University District hosted its annual Tails & Treasures event.
Edmonton
-
'Driving like idiots': West-end intersection bane of Highway 16A commuters
An intersection in west Edmonton has some drivers clutching at the wheel as they commute in and out of the city.
-
Tkachuk-McDavid post-whistle scrum is 'classic playoff hockey' in the Stanley Cup Final
Tensions between the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers boiled over midway through Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final on Saturday night, with a post-whistle scrum featuring two of the most important players in the series.
-
'Feeling confident and having fun': Knoblauch on Game 4 win, going on the road again and Kane's status
Edmonton Oilers head coach Kris Knoblauch talked to reporters Sunday morning after his team's impressive 8-1 win over the Florida Panthers in Game 4 at Rogers Place Saturday night.
Montreal
-
Neighbours petition against Montreal airport's proposed extended hours
Montreal's Trudeau International Airport is considering changing when planes can land and take off by allowing flights until 1 a.m. Public consultations on the idea just wrapped and some of those living near the airport have started a petition opposed to the idea.
-
Rare surgery in Montreal allows 9-year-old girl to live normal life
A rare surgery at the Montreal Children's Hospital is allowing a nine-year-old girl to keep her adrenal glands and live a normal life.
-
Two teens facing murder charges after minor stabbed to death in Chisasibi, Que.
Two minors are facing second-degree murder charges after a teen was stabbed to death in the Cree community of Chisasibi.
Ottawa
-
Environment Canada issues heat warning with temps expected to hit 35 C next week
Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Ottawa-Gatineau and eastern Ontario in advance of a heat wave that is expected to bring scorching temperatures starting on Monday.
-
Bluesfest adds extra day to accommodate mystery performer
Ottawa Bluesfest has confirmed it has added one more day to its lineup to accommodate a new performer.
-
Collision on Mitch Owens Road leaves pedestrian in life-threatening condition
The Ottawa Paramedic Service says a pedestrian has been taken to hospital in life-threatening condition following a collision in Ottawa’s south-end.
London
-
Fatal crash in Thames Centre
Just before 8:30 p.m. on Sunday, emergency crews were called to Catherine Street for a report of a serious crash.
-
Coastguard saves man in distress in Lake Huron
Thanks to the help of first responders, a man was safely pulled from Lake Huron Saturday morning.
-
No injuries in early morning south-end house fire
London fire crews were busy in the early morning hours Sunday dealing with a townhouse fire.
Barrie
-
Ontario Northland bus fire closes part of Highway 400
Part of Highway 400 was closed on Sunday after an Ontario Northland bus caught on fire.
-
Motorcyclist taken to hospital in Highway 400 on-ramp crash
A motorcycle rider was taken to hospital following a crash that closed a Highway 400 on-ramp through Barrie on Sunday.
-
Here's how thousands of families celebrated Father's Day in Simcoe County
Whether on the region's links, lakes, restaurants, or parks, thousands of families were out treating their fathers on Sunday through Simcoe County for Father's Day.
Northern Ontario
-
Police rescue three from Lake Temagami after boat sinks
Ontario Provincial Police members were dispatched to what police officials described as a “sinking vessel” on Lake Temagami.
-
Strong majority of LCBO workers vote to back strike if needed, union says
Workers at Ontario's primary liquor retailer are one step closer to a potential strike after union members voted overwhelmingly in favour of a mandate to walk off the job.
-
Singh 'more alarmed' after reading report, but won't break from Liberal-NDP agreement
Federal NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he is 'even more alarmed than before' after reading the un-redacted report alleging there are MPs and senators who are participating to some degree in foreign interference efforts.
Kitchener
-
Pedestrian hit west of Erin
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating after a pedestrian was hit in Wellington County.
-
Researchers in Waterloo, Ont. hope to pave the way for lunar development using moon's soil
For some, living on the moon is an idea that is truly out of this world. But for others, it’s a concept edging closer to reality.
-
Most-read stories of the week: stabbing confession, careless driving plea, and big problems for tiny homes
A shocking confession after a stabbing at the University of Waterloo, a driver pleads guilty to careless driving after crash involving CTV Kitchener reporter, and big problems for a woman who wants to install a tiny home in Kitchener.
Windsor
-
Fatherly advice for a soon-to-be dad on Father's Day weekend
CTV News Windsor reporter Sanjay Maru, who is getting ready to become a father, gathers advice from five men who have already embraced the title of "Dad."
-
City of Windsor names new infrastructure services commissioner
The City of Windsor has named a new commissioner of infrastructure services.
-
Most glassware at Mexican Village stolen by customers: WindsorEats owner
Ahead of the start of the 2024 Carrousel of the Nations festival, WindsorEats — where the Mexican Village is being held — wanted to use creatively-designed glassware to serve drinks. But, according to the owner, 80 per cent of those glasses were taken home by customers during the village's opening night.
Winnipeg
-
Western Manitoba pummeled by hail, high winds, power outages following major storm
Parts of the province were ravaged by a series of severe thunderstorms Saturday night, with many still feeling the effects Sunday afternoon.
-
Thousands of participants run with enthusiasm in 2024 Manitoba Marathon
Sunday morning brought no shortage of runners across the city as thousands took part in the 46th installment of the Manitoba Marathon.
-
Winnipeg firefighters battle 4 blazes in 12 hours
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were busy this weekend, battling four blazes in just over 12 hours Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Regina
-
Lauther's field goal on final play rallies Riders to 33-30 win over Ticats
Brett Lauther's 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a stunning 33-30 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.
-
No injuries reported after camper engulfed in flames in parking garage: Regina fire
A fire in an underground parking facility in Regina led to no injuries, according to the city's fire department.
-
Regina celebrates 16th annual JazzFest
JazzFest is back in the Queen City, featuring performances all over Regina by artists from across the globe.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon business leaders to address police board about crime and safety concerns
Two Saskatoon business leaders are appearing before the city’s police board on Thursday to address their growing concerns about crime and community safety.
-
'He killed her': Saskatchewan judge finds Greg Fertuck guilty of killing his wife
Greg Fertuck has been found guilty of First Degree Murder and indignity to human remains in the death of his estranged wife.
-
Lauther's field goal on final play rallies Riders to 33-30 win over Ticats
Brett Lauther's 43-yard field goal on the final play of the game rallied the Saskatchewan Roughriders to a stunning 33-30 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Sunday night.
Vancouver
-
Surrey gurdwara marks one year since Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder
Hundreds gathered at the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey on Sunday to mark a solemn anniversary: one year since the temple’s president was killed.
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Basketball ban at townhouse complex upheld by B.C. tribunal
Members of a B.C. housing co-operative have lost their bid to keep the basketball hoops they installed in their driveways, according to a recent decision from the civil resolution tribunal.
Vancouver Island
-
Teenager in critical condition after near-drowning at Vancouver Island lake
A teenager was taken to hospital in critical condition after being rescued from Langford Lake on Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
-
Strike at Cascadia Liquor stores on Vancouver Island over, union says
Striking employees at three Greater Victoria liquor stores will be returning to work after six weeks on the picket line, the union representing the workers announced Sunday.
-
Climate disasters require emergency plans for dialysis patients, experts say
When catastrophic floods severed a bridge and washed away or closed highways in southern British Columbia, Mitchell Dyck and other patients needing regular life-saving dialysis had to be flown to hospital by helicopter.
Kelowna
-
Hunter attacked after shooting bear in B.C.'s Okanagan
A hunter was attacked by a black bear near Summerland, B.C., this week after he shot and wounded the animal.
-
June snow in the forecast for some B.C. highways this weekend
The summer solstice is one week away, but B.C.'s mountain passes could look more like winter this weekend, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada.
-
Pedestrian struck, killed by train in B.C. Interior
One person is dead after being struck by a train in Kamloops Thursday morning.