'It's ruining the community': N.B. residents want to 'Stop the Stink' at shell processing plant
Residents in the town of Beaurivage, N.B., want to 'Stop the Stink' in their community.
Miniature stop signs with the slogan can be seen at several homes around a crustacean drying plant about 45 minutes north of Moncton.
On Wednesday, a group of about 50 people gathered outside the plant holding the signs in an attempt to get their message across.
"It's ruining the community," said Sean Sullivan.
FACILITY DRYING SHELLS
The source of their frustration is the Coastal Shell Products plant, which is located in what was Richibucto before amalgamation.
According to its website, the company's building is a "state of the art" shell drying facility that takes waste from the fishing industry and processes it into fertilizer, animal feed and other products.
"They burn the shells, crush them up and apparently ship them out for different things," said Sullivan. "The smell that comes from it when they burn the crab shells and the lobster shells -- it's simply atrocious. It's ruining the community."
Maisie Rae McNaughton is a member of the Kent Clean Air Action Committee (KCAAC) and the administrator of a ‘Stop the Stink’ Facebook page that has more than 800 members.
"It's horrendous. It's like nothing I've ever smelled before," said McNaughton. "I am a fisherwoman and I have smelled many dried lobster shells, rotten lobster shells and it's unlike anything I have smelled."
Concerns range from not being able to enjoy spending time in the yard, to students complaining about the air quality at École Soleil Levant, which is located next door.
A senior's complex and an arena are also located nearby.
HEALTH CONCERNS
More serious issues involve residents who have seafood allergies who fear for their health.
McNaughton said there are seven active lawsuits against the company and there is a current open investigation with the Department of Public Safety.
A petition with 1,900 signatures was read at the legislature in November, stating that Coastal Shell Products is violating the Clean Air Act.
Another petition is currently circulating, stating the property values in the area are declining because of the continued operation of the plant.
The group has also taken their complaints to numerous municipal and provincial leaders, including New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs.
GOVERNMENT REACTION
Kevin Arsenault, the Green MLA for Kent North, was also in the crowd Wednesday.
"This has the right to exist, but it's not in the right place," said Arsenault. "It's a planning problem. This should never have been allowed to be in a downtown centre of a region that's based on tourism."
Beaurivage Mayor Arnold Vautour said he received 10 to 15 calls from teachers at the school who told him the smell inside the building was not acceptable.
He acknowledged it was a big issue and said he's met with members of the KCAAC.
"I told them, my stand was to get rid of that smell and my second stand was to remove the factory away, and if not, close it," said Vautour.
Vautour says he's had cordial meetings with the owners of the plant and is trying to work with them to find a solution to the stench.
"It's not acceptable to have that smell in the town of Beaurivage," said Vautour. "We need to get rid of that smell."
Vautour said he's also been in contact with the province to try a find a way to eliminate the odour.
CTV News reached out to Coastal Shell Products for comment on Wednesday, but has yet to hear back.
SMELL AFFECTING CHILDREN
Residents in the area say the smell is worse at night and in the early morning when the plant is in operation.
Grade 8 student Liam Hergott attends École Soleil and notices it when he arrives in the morning.
"It's crazy how it can stink up the inside of buildings," said Hergott. "It gives you headaches."
Cathy Hebert works at the daycare inside the K-8 school and says the smell is getting heavier lately.
"Having kids come to the daycare and holding their nose and not wanting to go outside because of the smell," said Cathy. "When we are outside, they're playing and holding their nose, swinging on the swings, holding their nose asking to go inside. When we do go inside the smell is in there as well. You can't escape it at all."
Her husband, Aurele, is a volunteer volleyball coach at the school.
He said they turn off the ventilation system at night when the girls practice because of the smell.
"If we do, it takes that stink and brings it into the gym," he said.
McNaughton has strong ties to the Richibucto area and doesn't want to move because of the smell.
"I don't think a small town is anything without its locals," said McNaughton.
