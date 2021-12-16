N.B. surpasses 10,000 total COVID-19 infections; reports 177 new cases Thursday

New Brunswick has surpassed 10,000 total COVID-19 infections since the pandemic began, after the province announced 177 new cases on Thursday.

Along with 177 new infections, 81 people have recovered, increasing the total number of active infections to 1,237.

Of Thursday's new cases:

33 are in the Moncton region (Zone 1);

32 are in the Saint John region (Zone 2);

60 are in the Fredericton region (Zone 3);

17 are in the Edmundston region (Zone 4);

three are in the Campbellton region (Zone 5);

four are in the Bathurst region (Zone 6); and

28 are in the Miramichi region (Zone 7).

New Brunswick currently has 41 people in hospital, 15 of whom are in intensive care.

Of those in hospital, 25 are over the age of 60 and seven people are on a ventilator. There is no one under 19 hospitalized.

"Six of the 41 people hospitalized were initially admitted for other reasons and contracted COVID-19 due to outbreaks at hospitals in Moncton, Saint John and Miramichi. Most of these people are exhibiting mild to moderate symptoms," wrote public health in a news release on Thursday.

Identified samples will continue to be tested to determine their COVID-19 variant.

VACCINE UPDATE

Health officials say 82.5 per cent of eligible New Brunswickers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, while 89 per cent have received their first dose and 11.1 per cent have received a booster dose.

Currently, 38,730 appointments for booster shots have been booked.

As of Thursday, 33.1 per cent of children aged five to 11 have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 17,210 appointments are scheduled for that age group.

“It is encouraging to see so many New Brunswickers getting vaccinated,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shephard, in a news release on Thursday. “This is especially important now as concerns about Omicron increase. If you are eligible, please book an appointment. Horizon and Vitalité regional health authorities are continually adding clinics as vaccination appointments fill up.”

Walk-in clinics have been added in areas with high demand for those eligible for a booster dose. A full list of walk-in clinics is available online.

A detailed list of those eligible for a booster dose is also available online.

INTERIM MEASURES REMAIN IN PLACE

Interim measures, which were announced Dec. 13, remain in place. That includes:

Organized sport and all other organized activities for children under 12 are prohibited.

For those 12 and older, practices and skills drills are permitted involving only a single team at a time, under an operational plan that includes a reasonable effort to ensure distancing and sanitization.

Students in kindergarten through Grade 6 will begin their holiday break on Friday, Dec.17, at the end of the regular school day. This is one week ahead of schedule.

In addition:

The last day of classes for students in Grades 7 and 8 will be Tuesday, Dec. 21. For students in Grades 9-12 there will be a noon dismissal on Thursday, Dec. 23.

For the week of Dec. 20, cafeterias, assemblies and concerts will be limited to 50 per cent capacity. These events should take place virtually whenever possible. If attending in person, then families attending concerts must be vaccinated.

“We know that families want to be able to gather over the holidays,” said Dominic Cardy, New Brunswick's education minister. “Our goal is to keep our students healthy and safe and slow the spread of COVID-19 leading into the holiday season through the interim measures we imposed on Monday, Dec. 13, along with the rapid testing program.”

Information on schools and child-care facilities impacted by COVID-19 is available on the Healthy and Safe Schools website and on the COVID-19 dashboard.

SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

Active cases in New Brunswick continue to primarily affect elementary schools.

Public health is reminding students and staff to continue to follow the Health and Safety guidelines and all public health safety measures, which include vaccination, washing hands or using sanitizer, wearing a mask, physical distancing, and staying home and getting tested if symptoms appear.

Rapid tests will be provided to all students so they can test regularly over the holidays.

LEVEL I PHASE OF COVID-19 WINTER PLAN

All of New Brunswick is currently in the Level 1 phase of the Winter Plan to manage COVID-19.

More information on the plan is available online.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.