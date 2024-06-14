N.B. teen dies after crash between transport truck, motocross bike: RCMP

The New Brunswick RCMP says a 15-year-old boy from Saint-Basile has died following a collision between a transport truck and a motocross bike.

RCMP, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene on Industrielle Road in Rivière-Verte around 5 p.m. Thursday.

The motocross driver was taken to hospital with what were believed to be life-threatening injuries. He later died from his injuries.

Police believe the bike and the truck collided on a remote part of the road.

A collision reconstructionist and the New Brunswick Coroner's Office are assisting the RCMP with their investigation, which is ongoing.

An autopsy will be done to determine the boy’s exact cause of death.

