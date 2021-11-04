N.B. to lift circuit-breaker in some regions; one death, 39 new cases reported Thursday

HALIFAX -

Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting the province's 120th COVID-19 related death, along with 39 new COVID-19 cases and 32 recoveries on Thursday, as the total number of active cases in the province rises to 464.

In a news release, the province confirmed that a person in their 70s in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) died as a result of COVID-19.

According to health officials, 22 of Thursday's 39 new cases, or 56 per cent, are unvaccinated. One case, or three per cent, are partially vaccinated, and 16 cases, or 41 per cent, are fully vaccinated.

The province says there are currently 18 people in hospital in New Brunswick due to COVID-19, with 12 in an intensive care unit. Of those currently in hospital, 12 are unvaccinated, and six are fully vaccinated.

Of the 12 people in the ICU, nine are unvaccinated, and three are fully vaccinated.

CIRCUIT BREAKER LIFTED FOR SOME AREAS

During Wednesday’s update, health officials confirmed that the province’s circuit breaker measures will continue for another seven days in a large section of Zone 1 (Moncton region) and a large part of Zone 2 (Saint John region) as the overall case activity remains high and positivity rates are above the provincial average.

“I know this is not the news residents in these areas hoped to hear, but it is important to ensure we are on the right path and the situation stabilizes before easing restrictions,” said Health Minister Dorothy Shepard in a news release. “No matter where you live in the province, I ask that you continue to do everything within your power to keep yourself, your loved ones and your communities safe – including getting vaccinated and following the measures currently in place.”

Additionally, due to the reduced cases and hospitalizations, circuit breaker restrictions in the northern part of Zone 3 (Fredericton region), Zone 4 (Edmundston region) and Zone 5 (Campbellton region) will be lifted effective at 6 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5.

“By almost every measure we are seeing an improvement, giving us the confidence to reduce restrictions in some areas of the province,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health. “We are making progress because of the choices New Brunswickers are making to follow Public Health guidance.”

More information about the circuit breaker rules, including a detailed list and map of affected communities, is available online.

CUPE STRIKE AFFECTING PANDEMIC RESPONSE: PROVINCE

The province says the ongoing CUPE strike is impacting some areas of the COVID-19 response.

“Some regional health authority vaccination clinics and COVID-19 screening at assessment centres have had to be cancelled or rescheduled. At this time, regional health authority vaccination clinics are only accepting people with scheduled appointments and are not able to accommodate walk-in appointments. People are asked to be patient with staff and expect delays,” said the province in a release.

Other COVID-19 services that have been affected include the cancellation of Horizon Health Network’s mobile rapid-screening kit pickup locations and some rapid-screening kit pickup sites within the Vitalité Health Network. A complete list of available sites for Vitalité Health Network is available online.

CANADA-U.S. BORDER TO REOPEN ON NOV. 8

During Thursday's news update, the province confirmed that when the Canada-U.S. land border reopens next Monday, all travellers must register with the province and will be subject to requirements under federal and provincial guidelines.

All travellers, including those from Maine, must register their travel on the province's website, including New Brunswickers re-entering the province, even after a brief trip.

All travellers must also comply with federal requirements on vaccination and testing. Details on travel, testing and borders are available online.

CASE DATA

New Brunswick has had 6,615 cumulative cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic.

In total, 6,030 people have recovered and 119 people have died in the province from COVID-19.

Public health says a total of 528,799 COVID-19 tests have been processed since the start of the pandemic.

The number of cases are broken down by New Brunswick’s seven health zones:

Zone 1 – Moncton region: 1,941 confirmed cases (172 active cases)

Zone 2 – Saint John region: 739 confirmed cases (126 active cases)

Zone 3 – Fredericton region: 1,316 confirmed cases (57 active cases)

Zone 4 – Edmundston region: 1,442 confirmed cases (31 active cases)

Zone 5 – Campbellton region: 678 confirmed cases (22 active cases)

Zone 6 – Bathurst region: 291 confirmed cases (3 active cases)

Zone 7 – Miramichi region: 208 confirmed cases (53 active cases)

Nine new cases were reported in the Moncton region (Zone 1) involving:

four people age 19 and under

one person in their 30s

two people in their 40s

one person in their 70s

one person in their 80s

Six cases are under investigation, two cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is travel related.

Eleven new cases were reported in the Saint John region (Zone 2) involving:

seven people age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

two people in their 50s

Five cases are under investigation, five others are contacts of previously confirmed cases and one is travel related.

Seven new cases were reported in the Fredericton region (Zone 3) involving:

three people age 19 and under

one person in their 20s

two people in their 30s

one person in their 60s

Five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and two others are under investigation.

Two new cases were reported in the Edmundston region (Zone 4) involving a person age 19 and under and a person in their 50s. Both cases are are contacts of previously confirmed cases.

One new case was reported in the Campbellton region (Zone 5) involving a person in their 60s and is under investigation.

Nine new cases were reported in the Miramichi region (Zone 7) involving:

two people age 19 and under

two people in their 20s

two people in their 40s

one person in their 50s

one person in their 60s

one person in their 70s

Five cases are contacts of previously confirmed cases and four cases are under investigation.

VACCINE UPDATE

As of Thursday, 85.4 per cent of New Brunswickers age 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 92.8 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In total, 1,240,401 vaccine doses have been administered in New Brunswick.

All provincial government employees, staff in long-term care facilities and staff and volunteers in schools and licensed early learning and child-care facilities must be fully vaccinated by Friday, Nov. 19.

All eligible New Brunswickers can book their second dose appointments now for a date that is at least 28 days after their first dose.

CASES IN SCHOOLS AND CHILD-CARE FACILITIES

You can find information on cases in schools on the Healthy and Safe Schools website and the COVID-19 dashboard.

POTENTIAL PUBLIC EXPOSURES

A full list of potential COVID-19 exposure notifications in New Brunswick can be found on the province's website.

Anyone with symptoms of the virus, as well as anyone who has been at the site of a possible public exposure, is urged to request a test online or call Tele-Care at 811 to get an appointment.