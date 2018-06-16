

CTV Atlantic





The annual Joël Gallant Volleyball Tournament, celebrating its 10th year, is held annually to raise money to help Joël Gallant and his family following a car crash that left him a quadriplegic

"To fix the house so that it is wheelchair accessible is a big cost. We got him a van that is accessible and we have to replace his wheelchair," explain Gallant's parents Lucille and Bernie Gallant.

Gallant's accident happened 10 years ago on Highway 15. He and three friends were driving from Grand-Digue to Moncton, when the car struck a moose. Gallant was the only one injured.

New Brunswick Premier Brian Gallant took a break from preparing for the upcoming provincial election Saturday to host the annual fundraising volleyball tournament.

"After his accident, he was amazing in dealing with it," says N.B. Premier Brian Gallant. "He was positive and we wanted to step up and do something for him. He's always somebody who has shed light on our lives, so we wanted to do something for him."

The day long tournament raises a couple thousand dollars every year.

"I just can't thank them enough. They've been doing it for 10 years now and I appreciate it every year," says Joël Gallant.

"It's a great cause. I know the Gallant family a little bit and I'm good friends with Brian Gallant- he asked me to participate 10 years ago and I've been participating ever since," says participant Eddie Rutanga.

Members of the New Brunswick Liberal party also participated in the tournament.

"The Minister of Health came to join us which is great. There are some people who work with us as well, in the premier's office and some other staff from government that came to play, so we really appreciate that," says Brian Gallant.

So does the Gallant family, as they continue to care for their son, with some help from the community.

With files from CTV Atlantic's Jonathan MacInnis.