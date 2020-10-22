HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska, N.B.

Police say they received a call of a house fire on Rue Mazerolle at approximately 1:40 p.m.

The sole occupant of the home, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.