N.B. woman dies in house fire, RCMP investigating
Published Thursday, October 22, 2020 10:18AM ADT
HALIFAX -- New Brunswick RCMP are investigating a fatal house fire that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Sainte-Anne-De-Madawaska, N.B.
Police say they received a call of a house fire on Rue Mazerolle at approximately 1:40 p.m.
The sole occupant of the home, a 53-year-old woman, was taken to hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.
The investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.