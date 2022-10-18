N.L. doctors push back against change that would give government a say in licensing

Newfoundland and Labrador Finance Minister Tom Osborne speaks with the media before attending a meeting of federal and provincial finance ministers, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Newfoundland and Labrador Finance Minister Tom Osborne speaks with the media before attending a meeting of federal and provincial finance ministers, Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island