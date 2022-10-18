N.L. doctors push back against change that would give government a say in licensing
As Newfoundland and Labrador scrambles to attract doctors, the provincial government has proposed legislative changes that would give its health minister a say in the licensing process for out-of-province physicians.
But the Newfoundland and Labrador Medical Association says the move would compromise the profession's basic tenet of self-regulation.
Robert Thompson, the association's executive director, said Tuesday the move would make Newfoundland and Labrador unique in the country, as no other province allows its government such power.
"It's creating a substitute rule-making process for what already is a well-conceived and appropriate professional self-regulation entity," Thompson said in an interview.
The association representing the province's doctors says it was not consulted about any of the proposed changes.
Like many provinces, Newfoundland and Labrador is desperate for doctors. Shortages have forced intermittent closures of rural emergency rooms throughout the summer and fall. The latest polling by the medical association shows almost a quarter of the approximately 525,000 people in the province are without a family physician.
In an effort to fill the gaps, the government announced last week it was proposing several changes to the province's Medical Act. One would empower the health minister to determine what qualifications were needed and which jurisdictions and schools would be accepted for an out-of-province doctor to be granted provisional registration by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Newfoundland and Labrador.
According to a news release Thursday, the minister would make the determinations in consultation with an advisory committee of two doctors, one government official and two members of the college of physicians.
Doctors with provisional licences must have oversight from an approved supervisor, and work toward full licensure under an approved plan and timeline, according to the college's website.
In a letter sent Sunday to Health Minister Tom Osborne, the medical association said the move amounted to overreach.
"Even though the college will ultimately issue provisional licences, it will not be the body that has decided on the medical school, jurisdiction or qualifications that the applicant must meet," the letter said.
"While our members share frustration about 'red tape' in the licensing process ... our concern is that the new authority exceeds what is necessary to address the problem."
Osborne defended the changes Tuesday, saying the doctor shortage created "unprecedented times" for the province. "We need physicians," he told reporters, adding that they will still be regulated and licensed by the college of physicians and surgeons.
The college, meanwhile, says it looks forward to working with the government.
"We are pleased that the minister of health has asked us to sit on his advisory committee and we will be active contributors," the college said in a news release Friday. "We are examining our licensing processes and commit to work as expediently as we can to license qualified doctors, while ensuring safety and the necessary skill levels of applicants."
In a statement emailed Tuesday, Canadian Medical Association president Dr. Alika Lafontaine said the proposed changes are a sign of how "desperate" Newfoundland and Labrador's physician shortage has become. He noted it is a challenge faced by all provinces and territories.
"The urgency to act must be balanced with the importance of ensuring high quality, culturally safe, standards of care, which can also be achieved through increased investment in physician self-regulation," Lafontaine said.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2022.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Her loss is immeasurable': Slain B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
Technology the size of a sesame seed making breast cancer treatment less painful
New Canadian technology makes it easier for surgeons to remove breast cancer tumours with minimal cosmetic defect and less pain for patients. The miniature device, which is about the size of a sesame seed, has been approved by Health Canada and is FDA-cleared for commercial use.
PM Trudeau, Poilievre spar over recession concerns, affordability bill
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre sparred in the House of Commons on Tuesday over concerns of a looming recession and how the federal government should be tackling inflation.
College student killed by plane propeller after date in Georgia
A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in southeast Georgia, authorities said.
California cold case: Man convicted in death of college student
The last man seen with Kristin Smart was convicted Tuesday of killing the college freshman, who vanished from a California campus more than 25 years ago, but his father was acquitted of helping him conceal the crime.
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
'Many failure points': Ottawa mayor tells Emergencies Act inquiry of city's struggles, frustration with Ford
Outgoing Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson testified before the Public Order Emergency Commission on Oct. 18, as public hearings continued into the invocation of the Emergencies Act to end the 'Freedom Convoy' protests. Here are some highlights from his testimony and the documents referenced during his appearance before the commission.
U.S. fighter jets intercept two Russian bombers near Alaska
A pair of U.S. Air Force F-16 fighter jets intercepted two long-range Russian bombers near Alaska on Monday. According to NORAD, the Russian aircraft 'did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace' after being intercepted.
NHL study finds overwhelming majority of its workforce is white, Bettman says data will shape policies
The NHL for the first time has done an internal demographic study of its staff and all 32 teams, and the results show that hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity at all levels.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Major incident ongoing in Toronto as police deal with 'active shooter'
Police say an individual inside a house in Scarborough is “actively shooting” at officers.
-
Ontario woman narrowly avoids falling victim to 'taxi scam' after stopping to help boy on street
When Saja Kilani was stopped by a young man in downtown Toronto claiming to need assistance, she says it was her instinct to help the boy.
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
Calgary
-
Value Village find reunites Calgary artist with painting he sold six years ago
In early October, as he was finishing up a mural under the LRT bridge on 10th Street, Calgary artist Rich Theroux got a call from a friend...
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
New building, more aircraft among goals as Hangar Flight Museum looks to triple its size
The goal for the Hangar Flight Museum is to have a new building in the next five years to house more aircraft and artifacts, according to executive director Brian Desjardins.
Montreal
-
Father charged with first-degree murder in deaths of 2 children in Laval, Que.
A 45-year-old man from Laval, Que. accused of killing his two children was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder. The father, Kamaljit Arora, was also charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm for allegedly strangling his wife in what police believe was a case of domestic violence in the family's home Monday night.
-
Montreal-area emergency rooms struggling at over capacity levels
Emergency rooms across Montreal were overcrowded throughout the heights of the pandemic, and three years in doctors say the ailing health-care system is not improving.
-
'Total despair' over killing of two children in Laval, need to spot red flags: experts
Domestic violence support groups are in anguish after learning that two children were killed in an apparent case of family violence in Laval on Monday night.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier apologizes for comments on Russia's war in Ukraine
After previously saying she doesn't want to "relitigate" past statements and calling opposition criticism "offensive," Premier Danielle Smith issued a public apology Tuesday evening.
-
Alberta boy laid to rest day after caregiver charged with murder
The life of seven-month-old Oaklan Reid Cunningham was celebrated and his death was mourned at a funeral in the Driftpile Cree Nation Tuesday afternoon.
-
4 more homes demolished as city looks to reduce risk of abandoned buildings
A major concern with abandoned or derelict homes is fire. So, in April the Community Property Safety Team (CPST) was created.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault hospital closes to visitors as COVID-19 surges
The Sault Area Hospital is closed to regular visitors on in-patient and emergency units.
-
Northern think tank offers ideas to make northern roads safer
The northeast’s first snowfall road closure of the season has many groaning about the start of yet another season of dangerous driving conditions on northern highways.
-
Flying wheel leaves one man dead on busy highway near Toronto
A man is dead after a flying wheel crashed into a vehicle on the Queen Elizabeth Way highway Tuesday afternoon.
London
-
Uber driver files OIRPD complaint over ‘aggressive’ LPS officer
A London Uber driver has filed a complaint with the Office of the Independent Police Review Director over an interaction with a London police officer.
-
Expanding the powers of London’s next mayor: We ask Morgan and Ramal
The stakes just got a lot higher in the race to become London’s next mayor.
-
Public meeting tonight on Chesley emergency department closure
It’s expected to be standing room only Tuesday night, as Chesley residents get to voice their concerns about the closure of their town’s emergency department.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeggers support action on root causes of poverty, homelessness: poll
Poverty and homelessness are two major issues Winnipeg's next mayor will have to deal with. Recent polling shows Winnipeggers want the city to zero in on the root causes.
-
Woman injured in fall from second-floor during Wine Festival in Winnipeg
A woman at last month's Wine Festival in Winnipeg was taken to hospital in unstable condition after a serious fall.
-
Polar bear roaming Manitoba First Nation for days captured
A polar bear roaming a remote Manitoba community has been captured after spending several days in the area.
Ottawa
-
Pedestrian dies after being struck by vehicle in Sandy Hill
A Mazda 3 struck two pedestrians just after 5:30 a.m. Tuesday at King Edward Avenue and Somerset Street East, according to police.
-
Ottawa mayor, PM accused Ford of shirking responsibility on 'Freedom Convoy' response
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson both accused Ontario Premier Doug Ford of shirking his duty to help disperse the 'Freedom Convoy' that paralyzed the national capital's downtown core, a public inquiry heard Tuesday.
-
Ottawa man charged with sexually assaulting woman near uOttawa campus
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old man with sexually assaulting a woman near the uOttawa campus last week.
Saskatoon
-
'I just don't think it's right': Saskatoon couple battling cancer are running out of money to live
Ben Bosnan and his wife Wendy have been battling a cancer diagnosis for the last two and a half years.
-
Saskatoon woman says owner of dog that killed her poodle is evading consequences
A Saskatoon woman is growing more and more frustrated after a dog that attacked and killed her dog last year has evaded consequences.
-
FSIN Chief 'respects' Poundmaker Cree Nation's decision to leave FSIN
The Chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) says he respects the decision of Poundmaker Cree Nation to leave the FSIN, but he says the band will still receive benefits secured by the federation.
Vancouver
-
'Her loss is immeasurable': Slain B.C. RCMP officer worked on Burnaby detachment's homeless outreach team
The RCMP officer who was killed on duty in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday has been identified as Const. Shaelyn Yang, a member of the local detachment's mental health and homeless outreach team.
-
Doug McCallum wants a re-count in Surrey's election: How he could get one, and who pays
Doug McCallum was gracious in defeat when he was ousted as Surrey's mayor in Saturday's election, but less than 72 hours later he announced he won't be conceding after all.
-
Unprecedented water restrictions on Sunshine Coast amid fears communities could run out
Unprecedented water restrictions take effect on the Sunshine Coast just before midnight Tuesday as severe drought conditions worsen.
Regina
-
Tamra Keepness' family speaks together about her disappearance in new documentary
For the first time since her disappearance, Tamra Keepness’ family is sharing their perspective in a documentary series.
-
New subvariants found in Regina wastewater: U of R expands studies
New COVID-19 subvariants have been detected in the City of Regina's wastewater, dating back to September of 2022.
-
'Hope the chips fall in our favour': Riders not giving up in race for final playoff spot
The Saskatchewan Roughriders still have a chance at clinching a playoff spot. However, the battle won’t be easy, as the Riders must win their final regular season games and hope the Hamilton Tiger-Cats lose.
Vancouver Island
-
Redevelopment of Victoria's Capitol 6 Theatres site moves forward
A plan that would see the redevelopment of the Capitol 6 Theatres property in downtown Victoria is one step closer to reality.
-
Cat rescued from car engine in Central Saanich was missing for 2 years
A little girl's concern for a trapped cat in Central Saanich, B.C., also helped solve a years-long mystery.
-
Canadian navy submarine performs tests off Victoria
An unusual sight at Victoria's Ogden Point on Tuesday morning was turning heads. Instead of cruise ships, onlookers were checking out a Royal Canadian Navy submarine. HMCS Corner Brook is going through two days of testing, called "trim and incline trials" as part of a program called Sub-Safe, according to Chief Petty Officer Second Class Nelson Harvey, who was dockside on Tuesday.