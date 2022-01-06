N.L. extends remote learning for schoolchildren, reports 503 new COVID-19 cases Thursday

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Newfoundland and Labrador is extending online learning for schoolchildren until at least Jan. 14.

Officials said today they would update parents and children on the situation no later than next Thursday.

The Education Department says it is co-ordinating with school districts to deliver COVID-19 rapid tests to schools.

Health officials are also reporting 503 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and say there are 4,059 active infections across the province.

Officials say all the newly reported infections are under investigation and contact tracing is underway.

There are four people in hospital with the disease.

