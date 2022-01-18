N.L. reports two more deaths due to COVID-19, 14 patients in hospital with disease

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Ten people in Newfoundland and Labrador have died from COVID-19 in the past three weeks.

On Tuesday, public health officials reported two more deaths attributed to the disease, marking the province's 27th and 28th COVID-19-related deaths.

One-third of the province's COVID-19 deaths have occurred since Dec. 30, when the total stood at 18.

Officials say there are now 14 patients in hospital with the disease, including three in critical care.

The province reported 295 new confirmed cases and 2,453 more recoveries since Monday.

K-12 students in Newfoundland and Labrador are learning from home until at least Jan. 24, and provincewide public health measures remain in place, requiring households to have no more than 10 close contacts.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2022.