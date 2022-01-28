N.L.'s Memorial University apologizes for anti-Black racism after slur used in course

ST. JOHN'S, N.L. -

Memorial University's vice-provost of equity, diversity and inclusion says a video that appears to show an instructor at the school use a racial slur during a lecture is a sign that things need to change.

Delores Mullings said in an interview Friday she is confident the Newfoundland and Labrador school is confronting anti-Black racism "wholeheartedly" and that the video and its implications won't be swept under the rug.

In the video posted to Twitter Wednesday night, a teacher says the N-word as part of an online lecture discussing the power of words, and the word is spelled out as an example of derogatory terms on a slide entitled "Systems of Power and Languages."

Memorial University swiftly apologized, saying the material is unacceptable, it should not be a part of any course material and an investigation would begin immediately.

Mullings said it is her understanding the lecture is from an undergraduate anthropology course, though a university spokesperson would not confirm this when asked earlier on Friday.

Sobia Shaikh, co-chair of the Anti-Racism Coalition of Newfoundland and Labrador, said in an interview Thursday the video underscores the need for racial literacy among educators at all levels and for anti-racist educational reform.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 28, 2022.