N.S. Anglican church plants trees to mark coronation of King Charles III

In less than one week, the coronation services of King Charles III will be taking place in London. In the meantime, St. Luke’s Anglican Church in Dartmouth organized a special ceremony in the King’s honour to mark the historic event.

For these faithful members, it will be a significant and historic moment.

“The formation of the Anglican Church or the Church of England dates back to the reformation. The monarch plays a vital role as the head of the Anglican Church,” said Doug Legge, member of Parish Council.

Among the many attendees were Nova Scotia’s Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc and Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

In the King’s honour, a tree was planted on the church grounds.

“With King Charles being very much an environmentalist, the regional council thought it would be appropriate to plant a tree,” explained Legge.

Anglican churchgoers from across Dartmouth attended the event. The church left trees for people take home with them and plant at their church property.

The last coronation service happened seven decades ago. Royalty experts say this event is monumental for Canadians.

“He will become King of Canada and he will hold the title of King of Canada separately and distinctly from that of King of the United Kingdom. Then he will swear those oaths to the Commonwealth realms,” explained David Johnson, professor at Cape Breton University.

With the historic event just days away, many said they’ll be tuning, including Barbara Leedham, who has familial connection to Britain.

“My parents were both in the British navy during the war and she actually worked for the Queen’s cousin. It just means so much to be a part of this because I know if they were still here, they would be here watching.”

However, there are others who will not.

“I just think the monarchy as an institution is outdated and archaic. All of the pomp and trim of the coronation is a bit ridiculous,” said one Halifax local.

Whether or not Canadians tune in to the coronation, this will be a historic and generation event.

The King’s coronation service will begin at 11 a.m. in London. People looking to tune in from the Maritimes will have to wake up early Saturday to watch it.

CTV News will carry special coverage of the event beginning at 5 a.m.