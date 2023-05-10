N.S. approves wind farm, but federal officials worry project would kill at-risk birds

A roseate tern is seen in flight at North Brother Island, N.S., in a July 29, 2020, handout photo. Federal worries have emerged on the potential effect a 13-turbine wind farm may have on the endangered roseate tern and other birds, as the province gives a green light to the Nova Scotia project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alix Arthur d'Entremont A roseate tern is seen in flight at North Brother Island, N.S., in a July 29, 2020, handout photo. Federal worries have emerged on the potential effect a 13-turbine wind farm may have on the endangered roseate tern and other birds, as the province gives a green light to the Nova Scotia project. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Alix Arthur d'Entremont

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

A 'PBGV' wins Westminster dog show, a first for the breed

A petit basset griffon Vendeen named for a late rock 'n' roll legend won best in show at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show Tuesday night, a first for the rabbit-hunting breed. Buddy Holly bested six other finallists to garner the most prestigious dog show award in the United States.

5 things to know for Wednesday, May 10, 2023

Prince Harry's court case opens with a win, a jury finds Donald Trump liable for sexually abusing E. Jean Carroll, and a private member’s bill is reigniting debate over abortion in Canada.

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island