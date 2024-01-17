N.S. artist creating whimsical wooden pieces inspired by the Maritimes

An artist in Nova Scotia’s Annapolis Valley is creating colourful, whimsical pieces using a unique technique with wood.

Will Cooper been mastering his craft for the past decade.

“It started back in 2013, I was working as an electrician and my wife bought me a scroll saw,” he says.

His Maritime-inspired art can be found on display at his gallery in Lower Canard, N.S. The mosaic pieces feature boats, whales, lighthouses and plenty of wildlife.

“I like to keep things kind of fun innocent, childlike, I like bright colours, I like simple, smooth curving lines,” he says.

Will Cooper's gallery is pictured in Lower Canard, N.S. (Source: Facebook/Will Cooper Art)

Cooper has his process down to a science.

He says his pieces start with an idea, which often comes to him while on a walk, and then he starts sketching on sheets of plywood.

“Then I cut along all the lines to get a bunch of little puzzle-like pieces,” he says.

Will Cooper cuts out a new art piece. (Source: Facebook/Will Cooper Art)

After that comes the most time-consuming part of his process: sanding.

“I spend a long time sanding the edges of the pieces to get nice, smooth lines,” Cooper says.

Finally, he picks up a paintbrush.

Painted pieces of wood by Nova Scotia artist Will Cooper. (Source: Faccebook/Will Cooper Art)

“I put lots of coats of acrylics on to get really vibrant colours,” says Cooper. “I varnish the pieces, three coats of varnish, and then I glue them on to a black-stained backboard and put them in a maple frame.”

Will Cooper dusts off an art piece featuring humpback whales before he starts varnishing. (Source: Facebook/Will Cooper Art)

He says he has seen other artists do a similar sort of work — but nothing quite the same.

“I’ve got my own unique way of doing what I do,” he adds.

"Fox in the Snow" by Will Cooper. (Source: Facebook/Will Cooper Art)

Cooper estimates it takes him about 80 hours to create each piece — and he loves every minute.

“One thing that a lot of people tell me, that I really like, because it’s what I’m going for with my art is that it makes them happy, it makes them joyful to look at my art,” he says. “That’s about the greatest compliment I think you can get as an artist — for me, anyway.”