N.S. buys 25 modular homes for residents displaced by wildfires to rent

Nova Scotia says it is purchasing 25 modular homes to be rented out to residents displaced by this season’s multiple wildfires.

The province said in a statement Tuesday that it will spend $7.4 million on two and three bedroom, furnished modular houses.

Rents will range from $1,000 to $2,000 per month and the modular home can be placed on residents’ property while they rebuild.

The wildfires in Nova Scotia that started in late May destroyed 150 houses in the Tantallon-area and about 60 homes and cottages in Shelburne County.

The province said it is working on identifying land where modular homes can be set up for those that do not have adequate space on their existing property.

"These modulars will provide a safe and comfortable space for people who need them as they work through the trauma of losing their home and the stress of possibly rebuilding or repairing,” Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr said in a statement

The temporary housing units will be supplied and installed by Kent Homes, and they will be rented on a month-to-month basis by the Nova Scotia Provincial Housing Agency.

The province did not say when the modular homes will be available to rent

The temporary houses will be about 84 to 93 square metres — 900 to 1000 square feet — and will include furnishings, appliances and connection to septic, water and telecom services.

