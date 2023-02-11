N.S. community honours young hockey player who died from cancer

Friends and family joined the larger hockey community in Eastern Passage, N.S., on Saturday afternoon to celebrate the life of a young player.

Grade 6 student and Dartmouth Whalers player Brady Richard died from cancer this week.

In Maritime fashion, the community donned their jerseys and tapped the streets with hockey sticks to show their support for the grieving family.

For Dylan Brennan, the head coach of the Dartmouth Whalers, it’s been a heartbreaking week.

“But we know he’s up in the clouds, probably playing hockey with the greats like Gordie Howe and Bobby Hull, and any other old greats that passed along,” said Brennan.

Local schools honoured Brady by hosting a Jersey Day on Friday.

Organizers of the celebration said they knew they could make it happen for “Number Five,” – Brady’s jersey number.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be sent to the IWK Children’s Hospital in Halifax.