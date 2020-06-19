GLACE BAY, N.S. -- The community of Glace Bay, N.S. is mourning the loss of 14-year-old Leigh-Anne Cox, who passed away earlier this month after a brave battle with cancer.

At the age of 12, Leigh-Anne started feeling pains in her leg.

"She was sitting at the table doing some homework and she started to cry. No child should cry over growing pains, so I figured it had to be something else," said Adele Cox, Leigh-Anne's mother in a 2018 interview with CTV Atlantic.

An initial trip to the emergency room didn't reveal much, but an x-ray eventually determined there was a tumour in Leigh-Anne's leg and she was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer.

“What I said to Leigh-Anne's mom was she was the rock for them. Even though she was sick and she was the one who is battling, she was the one who was keeping everyone else's spirits up. She still is now,” says Mark Inglis, a communications officer for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation.

“They're all devastated, but people are keeping positive because of the positive spirit she had.”

An animal lover and protector of the environment, Leigh-Anne is remembered as a kind and compassionate teen who captured the hearts of many.

“Can you really prepare for a child's passing? You just can't. We're all just trying to find a way to grieve,” says family friend John White.

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected how people are able to grieve. Since they were unable to gather in person, teachers and former classmates formed a procession of cars to drive by Leigh-Anne’s home, as a way to commemorate the teen and show support for her family.

“It was very nice, it was very emotional. I know a lot of them pulled over and couldn’t drive afterwards. It was just like a sprinkle though, it wasn't enough. We just wanted to get out and hug Adele,” says White.

Leigh-Anne’s family is asking others to inspire kindness and pay it forward in her memory.

“Leigh-Anne cared about the environment, she cared about the earth, she cared about nature. There's a patch of grass in her yard and nobody is allowed to cut it because Leigh-Anne wanted it left for the bumble bees,” says White.

Thousands followed the teen's journey through a Facebook group called #TeamLeighAnne and used the forum to offer support.

“That team Leigh-Anne, is now team Adele and John. They are there for Adele and John and Margie and Brian, and the family, to try and help them through this as much as we can,” says White.