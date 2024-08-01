N.S. creates new inventive program aimed at increasing the number of journeypersons

A new financial incentive from the Nova Scotia government is designed to increase the number of apprentices who move on to become certified journeypersons.

The Journeyperson Financial Incentive Program provides up to $2,500 to journeypersons who actively mentor apprentices.

“Journeypersons are the primary trainers within the apprenticeship program and play a vital role in supporting and developing the skills and knowledge of apprentices,” said Jill Balser, minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration in a news release.

“This program is a part of how we are building capacity to support apprentices to become certified in the skilled trades and to be successful in the workforce.”

Employers will be contacted via email by the Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency throughout August and asked to nominate up to five journeypersons for every apprentice who progressed to the next level of their apprenticeship between Aug 1. And July 31 each year.

For each level an apprentice progresses, the province says $2,500 will be distributed equally among the eligible journeypersons.

“This first-of-its-kind program will encourage more journeypersons to take an active role in mentoring apprentices,” said Michelle Bussey, CEO of the Nova Scotia Apprenticeship Agency.

“By recognizing the value of effective mentoring in the skilled trades and journeypersons’ vital role in the apprenticeship system, we will be better positioned to meet the province’s significant labour demands in the skilled trades.”

Eligible journeypersons will be supported through online mentorship training that will include basic communication skills, interactive elements, scenarios, videos and quizzes.

In 2023, 2,544 new apprentices were registered and began their training in skilled trades.

The province says the number of apprentices has increased by 51 per cent since 2014.

