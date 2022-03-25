N.S. designates 9 areas in HRM for 22,000 residential units as housing crisis hits all-time high

The Halifax Regional Municipality will soon be home to as many as 22,600 new residential units after Nova Scotia's housing minister designated nine special planning areas for development.

John Lohr says housing shortages are a major challenge for Nova Scotians across the province – especially in the Halifax region – and now is the time to act.

The province estimates the current housing deficit in the Halifax region to be at least 17,000 units and growing.

"These nine special planning areas could offer a significant number of new homes for people in the region and save months, even years, in approval time," said the housing minister in a news release Friday.

Halifax's mayor says he is pleased the special areas are within communities designated for growth through the municipal regional planning process.

"And that there are a number of other measures through which the Province of Nova Scotia is supporting Halifax Regional Municipality in providing solutions to the housing crisis," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage.

The projects will be subject to required permits, fees and regulatory requirements, as specified within the housing legislation.

The special planning areas are:

former Penhorn Mall lands - 950 units

Southdale/Mount Hope - 1,200 units

Bedford West 10 - 1,300 units

Bedford West 1 and 12 - 2,500 units

Port Wallace - up to 4,900 units

Indigo Shores - 150 building lots

Morris Lake expansion - 3,100 units

Dartmouth Crossing - 2,500 units

Sandy Lake - 6,000 units

Nova Scotia is also providing $2.3 million in funding to enable the municipality to conduct environmental, land-use suitability, transportation and infrastructure studies to inform future planning and development decisions.

A call for an independent third-party review of the barriers to housing development also closed on Tuesday.

The HRM Housing Task Force was appointed on Nov. 25, 2021. Since December 2021, the group has met with 31 developers, industry representatives and community agencies. So far, 41 potential developments have been brought before the task force for consideration.

"We've been absolutely laser-focused on finding solutions to add more housing in the Halifax region so all residents have a place to call home," said Geoff MacLellan, chair of the HRM Housing Task Force.

More information on the special planning areas can be found on the province's website.