HALIFAX -- The cause of the tragic trailer fire in Millvale, N.S., that killed a family of six has been ruled accidental.

The Nova Scotia fire marshal said Friday that the investigation has concluded.

The fire was small, but smouldered and created a lot of smoke and fumes, according to the fire marshal. Fire officials do not consider the fire suspicious.

The Sears family went to their Millvale getaway spot on Saturday for what was to be the final outing of the summer to celebrate the recent birthday of their youngest son.

When Michelle Robertson didn't show up for work Sunday a family member went to check on them and first responders were called to the scene early Sunday evening.

All six family members were found dead inside the Passport Ultra Lite travel trailer: In addition to Robertson, the victims include her partner RJ Sears, and children Madison, 11, Ryder, 8, Jaxson, 4, and three-year-old CJ.

The family lived in Amherst, N.S., where this loss has shocked the entire community. Fundraisers and an outpouring of support have been ongoing since word of the tragedy spread.