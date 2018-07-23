

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia RCMP say a four-year-old girl was taken to hospital after she ate a chocolate bar that turned out to be an edible marijuana product.

Police say the child found the bar in the console of the family vehicle in East Petpeswick, N.S. on Saturday.

“A gentleman was, his children were assisting him with cleaning out his vehicle, and as we understand it, the four-year-old child found a chocolate bar in the console of the vehicle and she ate 15 squares of it,” said RCMP Cpl. Jennifer Clarke.

“As it turns out, this chocolate bar was an edible marijuana product, and the recommended dosage for an adult was one square per day, and the child ate 15 of them.”

Police say the girl’s father realized the bar was missing and then noticed his daughter looked very pale. He called 911 and the child was taken to hospital.

She has since been treated and released.

“As I understand it, she’s OK,” said Clarke. “From the four-year-old’s perspective, as we understand it, she just thought it looked like a chocolate bar and she wanted it.”

Police are investigating the incident and say charges could be laid.

They are also reminding the public that it’s illegal to sell edibles and possess marijuana.

“It is illegal to sell edibles … even after Oct. 17, when marijuana supposedly will become illegal, it’s illegal to have those things,” said Clarke. “And it still remains illegal to possess marijuana at this point in time.”