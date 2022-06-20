N.S. government gives $100,000 to blueberry growers who use bees for pollination

N.S. government gives $100,000 to blueberry growers who use bees for pollination

In this July 30, 2015 file photo, a blueberry harvester makes its way through a field near Appleton, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files) In this July 30, 2015 file photo, a blueberry harvester makes its way through a field near Appleton, Maine. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, files)

Atlantic Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Edmonton

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Regina

Vancouver Island