

CTV Atlantic





The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation (NSLC) will sell cannabis edibles, extracts, and topicals when the products become legal later this year.

Karen Casey, the minister responsible for the NSLC, made the announcement Monday.

“The NSLC has the experience with controlled substances needed to sell additional cannabis products safely,” Casey said in a news release.

Health Canada announced the federal regulations for edibles on June 14 and the amended regulations will come into effect Oct. 17. Health Canada's 60-day review process for new products means consumers should not expect to see products available any earlier than Dec. 16.

“Preparations will begin immediately to make sure our employees and stores are ready to execute on our new mandate in the same safe and responsible way we retail all our products,” said NSLC president and CEO Greg Hughes.