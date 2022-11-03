N.S. housing minister says province will respect historic rights of African Nova Scotian communities

Nova Scotia Housing Minister John Lohr is relying on the government now and in the future to stick to the intent of Bill 225.

“Anyone who is in this role is going to have the broad public interest at heart,” Lohr says.

Bill 225 allows the province to override Halifax Regional Municipality by-laws that it thinks could hinder the construction of housing proposals.

The African Nova Scotian Decade for People of African Descent Coalition (ANDSPAD), is worried the bill will lead to the disintegration of traditionally Black communities in favour of land developers. NDP MLA Suzy Hansen has similar concerns.

“It’s not enough to just say that’s not the intent, especially when people are speaking from organizations, from historical Black communities, when they are saying that these are some things that are an overreach and only adds control to the minister, there’s an issue,” says Hansen.

The group would like to see some safeguards worked into the bill. They’re asking for mandatory consultation with communities that would be affected by the bill and the creation of an advisory board made up of members from these communities.

“I think the bill as written is sound and is in line with other jurisdictions in Canada, and it is our intent to use it only very sparingly to better things in the broad public interest,” says Lohr.

But Liberal MLA Tony Ince isn’t convinced.

“If that is the true intent of the bill, then pause and take a moment. Let’s engage those communities,” he said.

Lohr says regardless of what Bill 225 allows him to do, the province will respect the historic rights of traditional Black communities.