N.S. intervention teacher charged with sexual offences involving student

RCMP say a intervention teacher with the Chignecto-Central Regional Centre for Education (CCRCE) has been charged with sexual offences involving a student.

Police say they received a report of inappropriate contact between a student and staff member who was working at Uniacke District School on June 3.

RCMP say an investigation revealed an intervention teacher employed in schools in the CCRCE had touched a student inappropriately on multiple occasions in December 2023.

The teacher was reportedly placed on leave when the initial concerns were brought to CCRCE in May.

On August 5, police arrested 35-year-old Colin Wilson of Lantz.

He has been charged with:

sexual interference

sexual exploitation of a young person

Wilson was released on conditions, and is set to appear in provincial court in Shubenacadie on the morning of Oct. 7.

