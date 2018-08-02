

THE CANADIAN PRESS





HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is creating a special immigration program aimed at bringing in workers in sectors facing labour shortages.

The program announced today will initially be targeted at childcare workers, with plans to expand it to other professions.

Lena Diab, the minister responsible for the province's Office of Immigration, says the program allows applicants to apply directly to Nova Scotia through the existing federal express entry program.

The province says it will choose the immigrants based on labour needs in the province.

Diab says in a news release the expectation is that the workers will help improve access to daycare services around the province.