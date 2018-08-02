Featured
N.S. launching immigration program aimed at attracting daycare workers
Nova Scotia Immigration Minister Lena Diab chats with children as she visits a daycare centre in Halifax on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan)
THE CANADIAN PRESS
Published Thursday, August 2, 2018 12:28PM ADT
Last Updated Thursday, August 2, 2018 12:55PM ADT
HALIFAX -- Nova Scotia is creating a special immigration program aimed at bringing in workers in sectors facing labour shortages.
The program announced today will initially be targeted at childcare workers, with plans to expand it to other professions.
Lena Diab, the minister responsible for the province's Office of Immigration, says the program allows applicants to apply directly to Nova Scotia through the existing federal express entry program.
The province says it will choose the immigrants based on labour needs in the province.
Diab says in a news release the expectation is that the workers will help improve access to daycare services around the province.