N.S. Liberal Leader loses seat to PC candidate, trails just 14 votes
It appears Nova Scotia Liberal Leader Zach Churchill has lost his seat to Progressive Conservative candidate Nick Hilton – by just 14 votes.
Churchill and Hilton were neck-in-neck on election night and were even tied for votes at one point. Elections Nova Scotia completed the vote count for the Yarmouth riding Wednesday morning.
According to Elections Nova Scotia, Hilton earned 3,663 votes while Churchill snagged 3,649.
Churchill has represented Yarmouth since 2010 and served as party leader since 2022.
“I’m feeling grateful for the amount of years I’ve been able to serve this community,” he told CTV News Wednesday.
Churchill noted there were some irregularities in Yarmouth’s poll numbers Tuesday night. He says he would like to understand what happened, but acknowledged it likely won’t change the outcome.
“Good teams win close games and certainly Mr. Hilton's team were strong and they won a close one,” he said.
As for a recount, Churchill says his party will “keep that option open.”
“Again, with recognizing that it most likely will not change the outcome, but certainly want to understand why there were irregularities in reporting and get some clarity on that,” he said.
Hilton says he would also like some clarity on the numbers in his riding.
“We knew there was an issue with the numbers, both parties did,” said Hilton.
“We knew that to have over 10,000 people vote was highly unlikely, so we were waiting for some clarity on those. I think it's important for people to have faith in the election system.”
Meanwhile, Yarmouth resident Marlene Hazelton says she was surprised Churchill lost his seat, noting he has been a well-respected figure in the community for a long time.
“I believe people are voting for the party and not the candidate,” said Hazelton.
“I think people are tired of Trudeau and they figure a Liberal vote is a vote for Trudeau.”
Liberals lose opposition status
Churchill not only lost his riding Tuesday night; the Nova Scotia Liberals also suffered their worst electoral defeat in nearly a century, losing their opposition status and dropping down to just two seats in the legislature.
The Liberal leader isn’t sure what the future holds for him at this time. For now, he’s focused on transitioning his office and party.
“Making sure that the party is set up to move forward and then I'll be taking it from there after Christmas,” he said.
These are the number of seats held by the Progressive Conservatives, NDP, Liberals and independents following the Nova Scotia election on Nov. 26, 2024.
Breakdown of seats
At dissolution, the PCs held 34 of the legislature’s 55 seats, the Liberals had 14 seats, the NDP had six seats and there was one independent.
Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservatives gained nine more seats Tuesday. They now hold 43 seats, securing them a second majority government by a landslide.
The Liberals lost 12 seats in this election, dropping them down to two.
The NDP gained three seats, bringing them up to nine, and allowing them to form the official opposition.
Elizabeth Smith-McCrossin was re-elected in her riding of Cumberland North. She holds the only independent seat in the province.
For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
