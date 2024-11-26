N.S. Progressive Conservatives win second majority government; NDP to form opposition
For the second time in a row, Tim Houston’s Progressive Conservatives have won a majority government in Nova Scotia – but this time the NDP will form the official opposition.
The PCs were first elected to power under Houston in August 2021. Their victory Tuesday night echoed their 2021 triumph, which also saw them trounce the Liberals and NDP and enter the legislature as a majority government.
Houston’s second win comes after he called a snap election on Oct. 27, ignoring his own government’s fixed election date of July 15, 2025.
Houston said he called the early election because Nova Scotians needed a fresh mandate and the chance to weigh in on the second phase of his party’s plan to turn the province into what he calls a “powerhouse.”
Houston was first elected MLA for Pictou East in 2013. He was re-elected in 2017 and again in 2021. He became leader of the PC Party of Nova Scotia in 2018.
The PC leader was also re-elected in his riding of Pictou East Tuesday.
Nova Scotia NDP Leader Claudia Chender casts her advanced vote in the provincial election in Dartmouth, N.S. on Tuesday, November 19, 2024. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese)
NDP to form official opposition
Recent polls indicated the Liberals and NDP were in a tight race for second place, but this time it’s the NDP that will form the official opposition.
With the party’s second-place win, the New Democrats will hold their strongest position in the legislature since 2013, when Stephen McNeil’s Liberals ousted Darrell Dexter’s NDP government.
This is Claudia Chender’s first time leading the NDP during an election. She was elected MLA for Dartmouth South in 2017 and became leader of the NDP in 2022.
She was also re-elected in her Dartmouth South riding Tuesday.
The Nova Scotia Liberals, under the stewardship of new leader Zach Churchill, failed to break through with voters in the election, losing the party’s opposition status.
Campaign issues
Issues such as the cost of living, a lack of affordable housing, and Nova Scotia’s ailing health-care system dominated the 30-day campaign.
The PCs, who ran on a slogan of “Let’s Make it Happen,” promised to lower taxes, hire more doctors and increase wages.
While Houston ran on a promise to fix the health-care system in 2021, this time he broadened his scope, also focusing on housing, the economy and cost of living.
Some of the PC promises include:
- free parking at all health-care facilities across the province
- form a travel-nurse team
- cut the HST one percentage point, to 14 per cent
- cap power rate increases
- build 41,200 more homes by 2028
- remove tolls from both Halifax Harbour bridges
Houston’s four-year economic plan would see record spending by the PCs each year, with the government projecting deficits until the final year of their mandate, when the Houston government would report a $200-million surplus.
Provincial spending of taxpayer money in year one would be close to $17 billion with an estimated revenue of around $16.8 billion.
Running under the slogan “Leadership you can believe in,” Chender and the NDP focused heavily on housing, affordability and health care during the campaign.
Some of the NDP campaign promises include:
- implementing rent-control measures
- build 30,000 new affordable rental homes by 2028
- open 45 new collaborative care clinics by 2027
- cut the HST from everyday essentials like groceries and cellphone bills
Delayed opening leads to delayed results
The election results were delayed by one hour Tuesday night due to a delayed opening at a polling station in Mushaboom, N.S.
Elections Nova Scotia said the polling station didn’t open at 8 a.m., so it stayed open until 9 p.m.
Elections Nova Scotia said it couldn’t report any results while active voting was taking place, so it didn’t release any results until the Mushaboom polling station closed at 9 p.m. – an hour later than planned.
There were also issues with Elections Nova Scotia's public call centre and website Tuesday morning.
Spokesperson Naomi Shelton said Elections Nova Scotia experienced "high call volumes" through the call centre and online, which caused "service delays and connection issues."
For more Nova Scotia election news, visit our dedicated provincial page.
