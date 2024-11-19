N.S. Liberals promise to create plan to reduce rent costs, PCs say they will reduce road congestion

With one week until the Nova Scotia provincial election, party leaders are keeping themselves busy on the campaign trail.

Progressive Conservative Leader Tim Houston announced his party will invest millions into new highways and other infrastructure, if re-elected, while Liberal Leader Zach Churchill promised to create a new platform to better support renters.

New Democratic Party Leader Claudia Chender cast her ballot Tuesday morning in Dartmouth, N.S.

Liberals to create plan to protect renters, bring down rent costs

Churchill says, if elected, his party will implement a comprehensive plan to protect renters and bring down skyrocketing rent costs.

"The housing crisis is one of the most pressing issues facing Nova Scotians today. Our goal is to make sure no Nova Scotian pays more than 30 per cent of their income on housing," said Churchill.

"Tim Houston has ignored renters, leaving families to fend for themselves in an overheated market. And while we agree with the NDP on some of their housing policies, they just don't go far enough. Our plan is the only one that strikes the balance of strong renter protections with necessary incentives to build more housing."

The Liberals say their plan includes:

establishing a rent bank, a low-cost, high-value program that can provide quick turnaround, zero-interest loans to renters that find themselves stuck

implementing a fairer system where the cap is based on inflation, market conditions, and vacancy rates on a regional basis until adequate housing supply is reached and there is a healthy vacancy rate of three per cent

ending fixed-term lease abuse by ensuring landlords cannot offer tenants fixed term leases longer than one year. Extensions beyond the fixed term would automatically transition the lease to month-to-month.

reducing the cut-off rental supplements to 30 per cent from 50 per cent

implementing a residential tenancies enforcement unit

PCs to invest millions to reduce congestion, repair and expand existing highways

Houston says he will spend $810 million on roads and highways in the Halifax Regional Municipality (HRM), if re-elected.

He says these projects would happen over five years and represent the “largest-ever investment in HRM’s roads and the largest investment in time savings for residents battling traffic.”

“When combined with our 2024-2025 capital plan, our PC government will invest over $1.3 billion in roads and highways over the next five years,” said Houston. “This historic investment shows how we feel about Nova Scotia’s future: that we are a province of growth, of action, and that we are meeting the challenges of the future.”

Houston says his government has already invested more than $500 million this year alone on improving roads, including highways, repaving, bridge replacement, maintenance and other infrastructure work.

“Whether we are talking about highways in the HRM or our gravel roads in our rural communities, every Nova Scotian has the right to safe and reliable travel whether they are going to their home, work, school or anywhere else,” he said.

NDP leader casts her ballot

NDP Leader Claudia Chender cast her ballot in Dartmouth Tuesday morning. Chender did not release any plans to make other announcements.

Nova Scotians head to the polls on Nov. 26.

