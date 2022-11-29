N.S. lobster season kicks off in one fishing area after one-day delay

The lobster season kicked off in one of Nova Scotia's most lucrative fisheries Tuesday morning after a one-day delay.

Opening day -- referred to as dumping day – was delayed Monday in Lobster Fishing Area 33 due to bad weather.

LFA 33 extends from Cow Bay in Halifax County south to Port La Tour, in Shelburne County.

Lobster boats were finally able to leave Eastern Passage, N.S., and Sambro, N.S., before sunrise Tuesday.

Fishers tell CTV News that low lobster prices and high fuel prices are top of mind, but they're hoping for a prosperous and safe season.

Lobster season is still delayed for at least another day in Lobster Fishing Area 34 due to weather conditions.

LFA 34 extends from Shelburne County around to the southwest coast of the province.

Representatives from the fishing group in LFA 34 will discuss with government officials and Environment Canada forecasters on Wednesday at 7 a.m. to determine when it's safe to head out.

Normally, the launch of the season occurs on the last Monday in November for the two fishing areas, but the federal Fisheries Department changed the rules to allow for delays due to weather and safety issues.

With files from The Canadian Press