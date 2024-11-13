N.S. man, 22, charged with impaired driving in 2023 crash that killed 2

A Windsor, N.S., man is facing impaired driving charges in connection with a collision that killed two people last summer.

The RCMP responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 14 in Windsor Forks, N.S., shortly before 11 p.m. on Aug. 24, 2023.

Police say a white Chevrolet Monte Carlo and a white Ford F-150 had been travelling in opposite directions on the highway when they collided.

Two passengers in the Monte Carlo – a 20-year-old woman from Three Mile Plains and a 20-year-old man from Newport Station – died at the scene. A third passenger – a 22-year-old man from Three Mile Plains – was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The driver and passenger in the Ford F-150 – a 53-year-old man and 49-year-old woman from New Russell – were both taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“Officers observed that the driver of the Monte Carlo, Drake Brown, 21, of Windsor, displayed signs of impairment," said the RCMP in a news release.

"He was arrested for impaired operation causing death and was transported to hospital by ambulance as he had suffered serious injuries."

Police say Brown provided blood samples for analysis. He was later released without charges, pending the outcome of the blood alcohol analysis.

The RCMP arrested Brown on Nov. 8 and charged him with 10 offences, including the following:

two counts of dangerous operation causing death

two counts of impaired operation by a combination of alcohol and a drug causing death

one count of operation of a conveyance while impaired

Brown, who is now 22, appeared in Windsor provincial court on Nov. 8 and was remanded into custody. He was due back in court on Tuesday.

Police say it took more than a year to lay charges in the case because it was a “significant investigation.”

“This was a significant investigation that required partnership from other support teams and the officers involved ensured that the investigation supported the charges,” said Cpl. Carlie McCann, public information officer for the Nova Scotia RCMP, in an email to CTV News.

For more Nova Scotia news, visit our dedicated provincial page.



