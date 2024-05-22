N.S. man, 22, wanted on provincewide warrant

The Nova Scotia RCMP says it is looking for a 22-year-old man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

Christian Woods of Stewiacke is facing charges of:

mischief

resist a peace officer

Police describe Woods was six-foot-two and 150 pounds. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

“Investigators have made several attempts to locate Woods and are requesting assistance from the public,” reads a release from the RCMP.

Anyone with information on Woods’ whereabouts is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call the East Hants District RCMP at 902-883-7077 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

