N.S. man charged after pointing firearm at child: RCMP

A 60-year-old man from Chester Basin, N.S., is facing a slew of charges after an altercation involving a firearm.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to the March 19 altercation involving Gregory Charles Winter on Lower Grant Road around 4:15 p.m.

According to police, Winter had threatened and pointed a firearm at a 13-year-old while they were arguing.

Police say a 41-year-old man then arrived at the home and was met with physical confrontation by Winter.

Winter then left the home before returning a few minutes later without the firearm.

According to police, Winter was safely arrested and taken to the Bridgewater Rural Detachment.

RCMP Police Dog Services were called to help find the firearm used in the incident. The team found the weapon in a nearby wooded area.

Winter has been charged with:

assault with a weapon

pointing a firearm

assault

uttering threats

careless use of a firearm

possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm while knowing possession is unauthorized

use of a firearm in the commission of an offence

Winter was held in custody before being released on March 22. He’s scheduled to return to Bridgewater provincial court on April 19.