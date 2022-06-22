N.S. man charged after youth sexually assaulted at equestrian facility: RCMP

A 68-year-old Nova Scotia man has been charged after police say a youth was sexually assaulted in Pictou County.

RCMP says the charges against Herbert Allison Best are in relation to incidents in Plymouth, N.S.

On Monday, police received a complaint of a sexual assault at an equestrian facility in the community.

The RCMP’s investigation resulted in Best being charged with two counts of sexual assault in relation to a youth victim.

He was later released on conditions, which include not to frequent locations where people under the age of 18 are known to frequent, unless in the immediate and continuous presence of a responsible adult of the age of 25.

Best will appear in Pictou provincial court on Aug. 3 at 9:30 a.m.

The RCMP believes there may be other victims.

If you are a victim, know someone who may be a victim, or have information related to this incident, Pictou County District RCMP says to contact them at 902-485-4333 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).