N.S. man charged with impaired driving in fatal Digby County crash

    An RCMP detachment can be seen in this file photo. (David Prisciak/CTV News)
    A man has been charged with impaired driving after a woman was killed and two people were badly injured in a collision in Nova Scotia’s Digby County.

    Meteghan RCMP and emergency crews responded to the two-vehicle collision on Highway 1 in Mavillette, N.S., around 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

    Police say a Pontiac G5 veered out of its lane and crashed into a Hyundai Kona, which was travelling in the opposite direction.

    A passenger in the Hyundai – a 77-year-old Saint Alphonse, N.S., woman – was pronounced dead at the scene.

    The driver and another passenger in the Hyundai were taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

    Police say the driver of the Pontiac showed signs of impairment by alcohol. The 33-year-old man from Saint Alphonse was arrested and taken to a local hospital, where police obtained blood samples.

    Police say the man is facing a charge of impaired operation causing death.

    Highway 1 was closed in both directions for several hours. It has since reopened.

