ATLANTIC
Atlantic

    • N.S. man honours local and international Black public figures with limited edition clothing

    Share

    North Preston’s Trevor Silver released Trev Black History Volume Four earlier this month.

    For Black History Month, he uses his clothing brand to feature Black public figures from Nova Scotia and abroad who have done great things, says Silver.

    Every year, he collaborates with someone new.

    “This year’s design, I commissioned local Black artist Letitia Fraser. She’s a very great artist,” he says.

    Black History Volume Four features 11 faces, including six people from the Maritimes, like Eddie Carvery, an activist from Africville, and more.

    All proceeds from the clothing will be donated to scholarships for students going to university, says Silver.

    “With the Trev Clothing brand. Trust, respect, education, value — education is one of the pillars," he says. "I was a student. How do I give back while I’m on my journey?”

    These designs are only available during February, but Silver hopes to see people wearing them outside of Black History Month.

    The design also featured Nova Scotia journalist Sherri Borden Colley. She posted on social media that she was speechless about the recognition.

    “Sometimes people are doing great things and they don’t know how great (those things are). Like, for example, my guidance counselor at Dal. If it wasn’t for her, maybe I wouldn’t be here,” says Silver.

    His guidance counselor, Quinta Adams, posted online that she was honored and humbled.

    Other people Maritimers featured include:

    • Andreas Robinson 
    • Burnley “Rocky” Jones 
    • Késa Munroe-Anderson

    “For me, I want people to see the great things Black folks are doing. I want it to be highlighted during Black History Month, but not just during Black History Month. I'd say all year round."

    For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    OPINION

    OPINION Where are the Prince and Princess of Wales?

    What is the mysterious reason that caused Prince William to miss his own godfather's memorial service? And why is the Princess of Wales conspicuously absent? CTV News royal commentator Afua Hagan shares her thoughts.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Montreal

    Edmonton

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News