N.S. man honours local and international Black public figures with limited edition clothing

North Preston’s Trevor Silver released Trev Black History Volume Four earlier this month.

For Black History Month, he uses his clothing brand to feature Black public figures from Nova Scotia and abroad who have done great things, says Silver.

Every year, he collaborates with someone new.

“This year’s design, I commissioned local Black artist Letitia Fraser. She’s a very great artist,” he says.

Black History Volume Four features 11 faces, including six people from the Maritimes, like Eddie Carvery, an activist from Africville, and more.

All proceeds from the clothing will be donated to scholarships for students going to university, says Silver.

“With the Trev Clothing brand. Trust, respect, education, value — education is one of the pillars," he says. "I was a student. How do I give back while I’m on my journey?”

These designs are only available during February, but Silver hopes to see people wearing them outside of Black History Month.

The design also featured Nova Scotia journalist Sherri Borden Colley. She posted on social media that she was speechless about the recognition.

“Sometimes people are doing great things and they don’t know how great (those things are). Like, for example, my guidance counselor at Dal. If it wasn’t for her, maybe I wouldn’t be here,” says Silver.

His guidance counselor, Quinta Adams, posted online that she was honored and humbled.

Love @trevclothing 🫶🏽 when I initially saw this year’s shirt, I jokingly said that I’d tell people that was me on the right because that’s how I hold my hand. Then I put my glasses on 🥹 Honoured and humbled. And in such good company!! https://t.co/CTFBvIyNsX — Q.Adams (@quenta_adams) February 2, 2024

Other people Maritimers featured include:

Andreas Robinson

Burnley “Rocky” Jones

Késa Munroe-Anderson

“For me, I want people to see the great things Black folks are doing. I want it to be highlighted during Black History Month, but not just during Black History Month. I'd say all year round."

For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.