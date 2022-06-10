N.S. man removes push bar from decommissioned police car after RCMP receive complaint

A Nova Scotia man has removed equipment, including a push bar, from his decommissioned police vehicle after the RCMP received a complaint about the car.

The RCMP received a report about a decommissioned police car being driven in Annapolis County on May 27.

Police say the vehicle had a push bar attached to the front and “police interceptor” markings on the back.

RCMP investigators met with the owner and told him the items were prohibited under Nova Scotia’s new Police Identity Management Act.

RCMP Cpl. Chris Marshall tells CTV News that the Ford Taurus was, in fact, a decommissioned police vehicle, which the man had purchased and brought in from Ontario.

Marshall says the car was not an RCMP vehicle, but he isn’t sure which police force it came from.

The RCMP told the man he would be charged if he did not remove the police equipment from the car.

Police say the man went to the Bridgetown RCMP detachment on June 2 and turned in the push bar and police interceptor badge, which will be destroyed by the RCMP.

Marshall says the owner was “very cooperative” with police, is now free to drive the vehicle, and won’t face charges.

More to come...