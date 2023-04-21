N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Derrick Bona of Eastern Passage was shocked when he found out the actor, bodybuilder and former governor of California shared a tweet encouraging him to keep going.
Bona has been a chef for 23 years. He says he’s had a “love-hate relationship” with food, something he’s struggled with over the years.
“I love creating dishes and making people happy,” said Bona. “And in turn, I use food as almost an addiction, a way to cover pain and any negative things I had going on in my life.”
Bona’s weight loss journey began in late January after an incident where he fell and couldn’t help himself up.
“People were pulling over trying to help me up, but I was panicking that I couldn’t do it myself,” he said, adding he went through a rocky patch afterwards before coming to a realization. “It was either, I was going to be here or I wasn’t going to be here.”
At 600 pounds, Bona knew the journey wouldn’t be easy, but he was determined. He started by changing his diet, focusing on high proteins and lots of healthy fruits and vegetables, while limiting his carbohydrate intake.
Now, Bona has a personal trainer and his goal of getting healthy is quickly becoming a reality. He’s already dropped 55 pounds.
But when he posted before and after photos on social media, Bona never expected his post would go viral.
“Already, I’ve noticed I am stronger than I ever thought I was,” he said. “I’m more proud of myself today than I’ve probably been in my whole life. If you give up on your body, your body will give up on you.”
“When you start doing positive things for you, you’ll start seeing positive results.”
With files from CTV Atlantic's James Kvammen
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
After Russia accidentally dropped bomb on its own city, some residents return home
Seventeen apartment buildings were evacuated Saturday in a Russian city near the Ukrainian border after an explosive device was found at the site where a bomb accidentally dropped by a Russian warplane caused a powerful blast this week, authorities said.
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
She signed up to live on a cruise ship for 3 years. Here's why
Life at Sea Cruises is selling places on board the MV Gemini, which sets sail from Istanbul on Nov. 1 on an epic global journey that will take in most of the planet's prime cruising destinations.
N.S. man’s incredible weight loss journey gets support from Arnold Schwarzenegger
A Nova Scotia man’s weight loss journey has attracted the attention of Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
Explorers find WWII ship sunk with over 1,000 Allied POWs
A team of explorers announced it found a sunken Japanese ship that was transporting Allied prisoners of war when it was torpedoed off the coast of the Philippines in 1942, resulting in Australia's largest maritime wartime loss with a total of 1,080 lives.
Efforts to evacuate foreign citizens, diplomats from Sudan amid fighting
The Sudanese army said Saturday it was coordinating efforts to evacuate foreign citizens and diplomats from Sudan on military aircraft, as the bloody fighting that has engulfed the vast African nation entered its second week.
If people even suspect you're using AI to respond to messages, it can have a negative impact: study
A new study has found that while generative artificial intelligence can improve efficiency and positivity, it can also have negative social consequences that impact the way that people express themselves and see others in conversations.
Toronto
-
Toronto Pearson's most recent gold heist, wasn't its first. Here's what happened then
The multi-million-dollar heist that happened at Toronto Pearson International Airport this week is not the first of its kind to take place on their grounds.
-
'This is your medal': Toronto man gives Boston Marathon medal to first-time marathoner
When Toronto-based Kevin Curnock laced up for the Boston Marathon, he was ready.
-
Five years after Toronto van attack, 'incel' threat is growing: expert
Five years ago, after a man deliberately drove a van down a busy Toronto sidewalk in one of Canada's worst mass murders, the country was confronted with a previously obscure extremist movement, which experts say remains a growing threat.
Calgary
-
Volunteers offer critical support and hope to patients at Calgary’s Seizure Monitoring Unit
Epileptic patients in the Seizure Monitoring Unit (SMU) at the Foothills Medical Centre regularly spend days in isolation as doctors monitor their symptoms, but volunteers are stepping up to provide companionship and critical support when it’s needed most.
-
Bandits stage late surge to defeat Spruce Grove
After falling behind 2-0, the Brooks Bandits bounced back with five straight goals Friday night, defeating the Spruce Grove Saints 5-2.
-
From the bargaining table to the street: Alberta employees push for 'better'
As federal public service workers continue their strike across the country, hundreds of Albertans are lending a hand and asking for a little help of their own.
Montreal
-
Small plane crashes into 2 homes south of Montreal; 2 men in critical condition
Quebec provincial police say two men are in critical condition after their small plane crashed into two houses south of Montreal early Friday evening.
-
Montreal police investigating after video shows car drive into traffic signaller on closed street
Montreal police say they are investigating after a video posted on social media showed a driver trying to force their way into a traffic signaller down a closed street.
-
Quebec wants to better regulate wild garlic harvesting and transplanting
As wild garlic prepares to emerge from the ground, the Quebec government is reminding those who might be tempted to harvest it that this vulnerable plant is strongly regulated by law to ensure its preservation. Last year, the parks ministry tightened certain provisions of the Act respecting threatened or vulnerable species to punish offenders more severely. Violators now face fines ranging from $10,000 to $6 million or administrative monetary penalties of between $2,000 and $10,000.
Edmonton
-
Kings defeat Oilers in OT to take 2-1 series lead
Trevor Moore scored a power-play goal at 3:24 of overtime to give the Los Angeles Kings a 3-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
-
2022 saw more violent crimes in Edmonton than any other year: police
More violent crimes were reported in Edmonton in 2022 than any other year, new numbers released by the Edmonton Police Service show.
-
Man wanted on warrants in connection with 2021 restaurant shooting in custody
The man police say drove a getaway vehicle in a 2021 restaurant shooting is now in custody.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury shooter still at large, police say
A fatal shooting took place inside a sports bar on Notre Dame Avenue Friday night in Greater Sudbury and police say the suspect is still at large.
-
Judge rules against Sudbury couple facing $400K home repair bill
A judge has ruled against a Sudbury couple who sued the former owners of their house when major problems emerged with the foundation.
-
Sudbury man gets 2-year hunting ban for killing moose off-season, two others fined
A Sudbury man is banned from hunting in Ontario for two years and has been fined $5,000 for killing a calf moose when the season was closed while two people who helped him retrieve it have also been fined.
London
-
Murder charge laid in London, Ont. 'sudden death' investigation
Charges have been laid in connection to a 'sudden death' investigation after an unresponsive woman with serious injuries was discovered at a residence in west London, Ont. on Thursday afternoon and later died.
-
Wet and rainy weekend in London, Ont.
Londoners looking to celebrate Earth Day Saturday are in store for a wet and grey day.
-
Bank of Canada interest rate pause could force landlords to sell properties: experts
The Bank of Canada’s decision to hold interest rates steady on Wednesday could put financial pressure on landlords and leave renters vulnerable, experts say.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba may re-examine rail relocation following train derailment
A train derailment closed a stretch of a busy Winnipeg thoroughfare Friday and prompted Manitoba's Progressive Conservative government to refloat the billion-dollar idea of relocating rail lines outside the city.
-
Advocates speak out over newborn apprehensions in Manitoba
Manitoba's practice of apprehending newborn babies is being criticized after a family recorded a CFS worker taking a young Indigenous mother's baby even though advocates say she did everything right.
-
'We share their concerns': Canada's police chiefs asking for help to keep the public and officers safe
Keeping dangerous offenders from being released as well as mental health and addictions were on the agenda for the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police as the organization requested a meeting with premiers to discuss safety concerns.
Ottawa
-
Contract talks to continue over the weekend between PSAC and federal government
The president of the Treasury Board says she's confident a deal will be reached at the bargaining table, as contract talks will continue over the weekend between the federal government and the Public Service Alliance of Canada.
-
Federal labour board raises concerns about 'major irregularities' in PSAC strike vote
The federal labour relations board raised 'significant concerns' about 'major irregularities' in the strike vote by 120,000 federal public servants, but has ruled the issues would not have changed the results.
-
Rain on the way would delay water level decrease on Ottawa River
A rainy few days could extend the flooding along the Ottawa River, just as water levels were beginning to stabilize.
Saskatoon
-
Man injured in violent Sask. arrest to be removed from life support
A man injured in an incident involving Prince Albert police will soon be taken off life support, according to his family.
-
Saskatoon priest placed on leave after sexual assault charge
A Saskatoon priest has been placed on administrative leave following sexual assault allegations involving a minor.
-
Saskatoon Blades force game six after going down
The Saskatoon Blades are proving to be a pesky opponent that won’t go away against the Red Deer Rebels.
Vancouver
-
Judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., strikes 'stupid,' 'pseudo-legal' arguments in contempt case
A provincial court judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., has sentenced a 46-year-old man to a year in jail for contempt of court, ruling he tried to circumvent the justice system with "pseudo-legal" and "stupid" arguments.
-
'I feel alienated': Musqueam elder left living in poor conditions
Life for a Musqueam elder has reached a breaking point. Seventy-seven-year-old Dunstan Campbell has been living in a home on the reserve for eight months that is filled with mould, debris, and collapsing ceilings.
-
Multiple arrests made after man kidnapped, held hostage for 2 days: Port Moody police
Multiple arrests have been made after a man was kidnapped in Port Moody earlier this week.
Regina
-
Sask. film industry receives $900K in funding from federal government
Saskatchewan’s film industry has more job vacancies than skilled workers. The industry is rebuilding and in urgent need of crew members. On Friday, the federal government offered $900,000 to help train a workforce.
-
Some areas in southeast Sask. saw 60 centimetres of snow in latest storm, Environment Canada says
As much as 60 centimetres (cm) of snow fell in the Weyburn area during a spring snowstorm that hit southern Saskatchewan this week, according to an Environment Canada weather summary.
-
Man injured in violent Sask. arrest to be removed from life support
A man injured in an incident involving Prince Albert police will soon be taken off life support, according to his family.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo chainsaw artist creates incredible sculpture out of old tree
A Nanaimo couple has taken a chainsaw to an old cedar tree in their yard. But it's not what you think.
-
Judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., strikes 'stupid,' 'pseudo-legal' arguments in contempt case
A provincial court judge in Prince Rupert, B.C., has sentenced a 46-year-old man to a year in jail for contempt of court, ruling he tried to circumvent the justice system with "pseudo-legal" and "stupid" arguments.
-
B.C. Hells Angels seek federal appeal after 3 clubhouses seized
The lawyer representing Angel Acres and Festivals, as well as several individual Hells Angels motorcycle club members, says the group has filed an application with the Supreme Court of Canada seeking leave to appeal B.C.'s seizure of three of its clubhouses.