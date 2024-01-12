N.S. man wanted on province-wide arrest warrant
Halifax District RCMP is searching for a man wanted on a province-wide arrest warrant in connection to an assault in Middle Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday.
Police say 31-year-old Daniel Michaud of Oakfield, N.S., has been charged with:
- assault
- assault causing bodily harm
In a news release Friday, RCMP described Michaud as five-foot-ten, around 175 pounds, with green eyes and blonde hair.
Police believe Michaud is driving a dark navy blue 2008 GMC Sierra with a black/grey hood. The vehicle is missing the front grill, and may be missing a licence plate.
RCMP say several attempts were made to locate Michaud, but they are now asking for help from the public.
Police are telling people to not approach Michaud, and to call police if they see him. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
For more Nova Scotia news visit our dedicated provincial page.
Atlantic Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
DEVELOPING Storm surge and extreme snowfall hit Canada
Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.
Canadians receiving first carbon tax rebate of 2024, here's when
On Monday, Canadians in provinces where the federal carbon pricing program is in effect will receive their latest rebate payments.
Grid alert issued as Alberta sets record for power consumption
The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) has issued a grid alert for power consumption.
Extreme weather causing delays, cancellations at Canada's busiest airports
Extreme cold temperatures are affecting Canada's busiest airports, with many experiencing delays and dozens of cancellations
PM Trudeau taps new top national security adviser
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named a new top aide on national security matters, his seventh since coming to power. In her previous roles, Trudeau's pick has testified about the government's handling of the SNC-Lavalin scandal, as well as the invocation of the Emergencies Act.
Donald Trump ordered to pay The New York Times and its reporters nearly US$400,000 in legal fees
Former President Donald Trump was ordered Friday to pay nearly US$400,000 in legal fees to The New York Times and three investigative reporters after he sued them unsuccessfully over a Pulitzer Prize-winning 2018 story about his family's wealth and tax practices.
Sask. worker covered in crude oil prompts hospital evacuation
A worker who arrived at Weyburn General Hospital on Friday drenched in crude oil prompted a building-wide evacuation and reports of a gas leak, according to the city's fire chief.
Canada's defence chief Gen. Eyre retiring after 40-year military career
Gen. Wayne Eyre is planning to retire as Canada's chief of the defence staff this summer, he said in a statement to military members Friday.
Ukrainian arrival finds a home in Newfoundland among dozens of broken clocks
Liudmyla Pass, a recent arrival to Newfoundland, discovered that her skill as a watchmaker is in high demand along Newfoundland’s Conception Bay.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Winter storm warning in effect: GTA could see up to 25 cm of snow; dozens of flights delayed and cancelled
The city says it is readying its snow removal equipment ahead of a storm set to bring up to 25 centimetres of accumulation to parts of the Greater Toronto Area Friday evening.
-
Pedestrian in life-threatening condition after being struck by police vehicle in Brampton; SIU invokes mandate
A female pedestrian has been critically injured after being struck by a police cruiser in Brampton Friday evening.
-
Police seek vehicle in fuel tanker crash that shuttered QEW for most of the day
The driver of a vehicle involved in a major collision with a tanker truck on the QEW west of St. Catharines Friday morning is being sought by police after the crash caused a section of the highway to close for most of the day.
Calgary
-
Community rallies to help those left homeless by Thursday's blaze in Auburn Bay
A Calgary community is rallying around families whose homes were destroyed by fire Thursday.
-
Regulator approves Trans Mountain pipeline variance request
The Canada Energy Regulator is slated to hear oral arguments Friday from the company building the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion on its request for a pipeline variance.
-
'No one will be turned away': Calgary shelters see influx of clients during cold snap
It's all hands on deck at Calgary shelters right now, as officials try to make sure the city's most vulnerable are housed, fed and have enough clothing to keep them warm.
Montreal
-
Five-year-old child dies after serious injuries in hotel room near Quebec City; police investigating
Police say a five-year-old child died Friday following serious injuries caused by a pull-out bed in a hotel room at Village Vacances Valcartier, near Quebec City.
-
Popular bistro in Montreal's Village relocating due to rise in homelessness, drug use
A popular brunch spot in Montreal's Village says it's relocating due to safety concerns and the 'decline' of the neighbourhood. Le Passe Compose is among a growing number of businesses speaking out about the increase in crime, drug use, and homelessness in the area.
-
Get ready for a snowy weekend as another storm travels to Montreal
Another Texas low is moving into Quebec and should bring an additional round of steady snow.
Edmonton
-
Grid alert issued as Alberta sets record for power consumption
The Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) has issued a grid alert for power consumption.
-
Nixon accuses Sohi of 'bizarre decision' on homelessness while vacationing in Hawaii
An Alberta minister is accusing Edmonton's mayor of "playing political games" by proposing "a housing and houselessness emergency" while on vacation in Hawaii.
-
Potentially armed man at large after crime spree: Edmonton police
Police are searching for a man who they believe committed a series of crimes in Edmonton this week, and say he should not be approached.
Northern Ontario
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Storm surge and extreme snowfall hit Canada
Another winter storm is spreading across Ontario and Quebec Friday evening through to Sunday, with heavy snowfall and extreme winds expected to produce road hazards and up to 30 centimetres of snow in some regions.
-
Would-be Sudbury thieves don’t know how bank machines work
Police in Greater Sudbury are looking for suspects behind an attempted ATM robbery at a bank in Lively on Thursday evening.
-
Homeless person dies in fire inside tent at Sudbury encampment
A homeless man died last month in Sudbury after lighting a fire inside his tent at an encampment not far from downtown.
London
-
'I knew someone was following me': International student fears for her safety after attack and arson
A Fanshawe College international student from India is worried that she is being stalked following two separate incidents in London, Ont. years apart.
-
Middlesex County man facing murder charge
OPP in Middlesex County have laid a second-degree murder charge against a 59-year-old man after police responded to a residence and located a deceased individual on Thursday.
-
Be honest, do you stop at these stop signs?
While some drivers stop, the vast majority are ignoring two sets of stop signs installed on the extension of Roxburgh Road leading to the new Costco in south London.
Winnipeg
-
High demand for emergency shelters in Winnipeg as temperatures drop
The demand for emergency shelters is high as people experiencing homelessness are desperate to escape the cold. With temperatures plummeting, more beds are now being added.
-
'We lost one of our own': Hundreds grieve death of Nigerian man shot by Winnipeg police
Hundreds of people attended a sombre candle light vigil for a Nigerian man who was fatally shot by Winnipeg police on New Year's Eve.
-
Train derails near La Broquerie, clean up underway
Clean up is underway after a train derailed near La Broquerie, Man. Thursday evening.
Ottawa
-
WINTER STORM WARNING
WINTER STORM WARNING 'A memorable storm': Ottawa could see up to 25 cm of snow Friday night and Saturday
Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Ottawa, calling for 15 to 25 cm of snow on Friday night and on Saturday. A daytime winter weather parking ban will be in effect on Saturday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
-
Fire injures firefighter, damages home, spreads to house next door in Barrhaven
Ottawa Fire Services says a garage of a single family has been destroyed after catching fire in Barrhaven.
-
Suspect involved with 2 armed robberies sought: OPS
The Ottawa Police Service is turning to the public to help identify a suspect involved with two armed robberies in Orleans.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters battle flour mill fire
The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) battled a serious fire at the P&H flour mill on 33rd Street East.
-
Sask. worker covered in crude oil prompts hospital evacuation
A worker who arrived at Weyburn General Hospital on Friday drenched in crude oil prompted a building-wide evacuation and reports of a gas leak, according to the city's fire chief.
-
'Dead of winter': Saskatoon receives its coldest blast of winter yet
Saskatoon's deep freeze got even colder on Friday.
Vancouver
-
Frostbite concerns as freezing temperatures grip Fraser Valley
With Arctic air blowing across B.C.’s South Coast, some of the coldest temperatures are being felt out in the Fraser Valley.
-
Video shows flooding inside Vancouver airport's domestic terminal
A water pipe burst in Vancouver International Airport's domestic terminal on Friday, causing flooding near one of the gates.
-
B.C. gangster gets life in prison, no parole for 25 years after double murder conviction
A B.C. homicide investigation that began nearly seven years ago ended with a life sentence on Thursday.
Regina
-
Sask. worker covered in crude oil prompts hospital evacuation
A worker who arrived at Weyburn General Hospital on Friday drenched in crude oil prompted a building-wide evacuation and reports of a gas leak, according to the city's fire chief.
-
'Hopes and dreams taken away': Victim impact statements read at sentencing hearing for slain RCMP officer
Family, friends and former colleagues of RCMP Const. Shelby Patton read victim impact statements to the court Friday at a sentencing hearing for Alphonse Stanley Traverse.
-
Yorkton RCMP searching for a suspect in robbery, serious assault
Yorkton RCMP are working to find and arrest a man in connection with a robbery and assault that took place earlier in the week.
Vancouver Island
-
Man accused of impersonating dental hygienist charged with fraud
Police in Saanich, B.C., say a man has been criminally charged for cleaning people’s teeth without the necessary qualifications, while a court document indicates he was impersonating a female dental hygienist.
-
Nanaimo's controversially proposed operations centre going to Alternative Approval Process
The City of Nanaimo is looking to borrow $48.5 million to build Phase 1 of a new operations centre, or public works yard – but first will have to go through an Alternative Approval Process.
-
Nanaimo man found not criminally responsible for woman's murder
A Vancouver Island man who pleaded guilty to stabbing a stranger to death outside his grandparents' home in Nanaimo, B.C., has been found not criminally responsible for the woman's murder due to a mental disorder.