N.S. man wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants: RCMP

A 36-year-old man from Wentworth, N.S., is wanted on two provincewide arrest warrants.

Around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Cumberland County District RCMP responded to a report of a motor vehicle collision involving a truck and an ATV in the 1200 block of Pugwash River Road in Pugwash River.

A 30-year-old man from Pugwash, who was the driver and sole occupant of the truck, was cut-off by an ATV and run off the road, according to a news release from the police.

“The driver of the ATV then pointed a firearm at him before leaving,” said Const. Mitch Thompson, with the Nova Scotia RCMP, in the release.

Garnett Allan Chappell is wanted for multiple charges, including:

pointing a firearm

careless use of a firearm

unauthorized possession of a firearm

possession of a firearm knowing its possession is unauthorized

possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose

unlawful confinement

dangerous operation

failing to stop after an accident resulting in bodily harm

failure to comply with undertaking

N.S. RCMP issued a province- wide arrest warrant for Garnett Allan Chappell who is believed to be travelling in a 2008 blue Ford Ranger with Nova Scotia plate GME 122. (Source: N.S. RCMP)

Police describe Chappell as five-foot-seven and 110 pounds with thinning red hair, blue eyes, and a crescent-shaped moon tattoo beside his right eye.

Police says he is believed to be travelling in a 2008 blue Ford Ranger with Nova Scotia plate GME 122.

According to the release, Chappell also failed to appear in court on May 27 and a province-wide arrest warrant was issued at the time. Police say investigators have made several attempts to locate him.

Police ask anyone with information about Chappell’s whereabouts to contact the Cumberland County District RCMP at 902-667-3859 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Police warn not to approach him.

