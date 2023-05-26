N.S. missing person case added to rewards program

Nova Scotia’s Department of Justice has added a Cape Breton missing person case to its rewards program, offering $150,000 for information about Michael Gerald Steele’s disappearance.

The provincial department said in a statement Friday Steele was last seen March 13, 2019 while visiting his mother at the Cape Breton Regional Hospital in Sydney.

Attorney General and Minister of Justice Brad Johns said the province is adding Steele’s case to its rewards program in hopes that new details may help solve it.

"Investigators are asking for the public's help on behalf of the family. I urge anyone with information to please come forward,” Johns said in a statement.

Investigators believe there are people who may have information that could result in locating Steele.

The Cape Breton man was 39 at the time of his disappearance and is described as white, about five-feet-eight-inches tall, and 155 pounds with short brown hair and blue eyes.

Information shared that leads to an arrest and conviction related to Steele’s disappearance could receive up to $150,000 through Nova Scotia’s rewards program for major unsolved crimes.

Including Steele’s missing person case, there are 114 active cases in the provincial major crimes rewards program.

Five cash rewards have been paid out in Nova Scotia since rewards for major crime information were first introduced in 2006.

People with information about Steele’s disappearance can call 1-888-710-9090, or can share details anonymously through Crime Stoppers of Nova Scotia at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

