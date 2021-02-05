HALIFAX -- Police have arrested two men following an altercation at a home in Eastern Passage, N.S.

On Sunday around 7 p.m., Halifax District RCMP responded to a 911 call on Cow Bay Road. When police arrived on scene, they located an injured man on the side of the road and another injured man in a nearby driveway.

An investigation determined that one of the men was visiting the homeowner when an altercation occurred.

Police say the altercation resulted in the visitor striking the homeowner in the head with a baseball bat and threatening other occupants. The homeowner then got into his vehicle and struck the visitor, who was walking on the side of the road.

Police note both men suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On Friday, RCMP issued a release detailing charges involving the incident.

The homeowner, James Eanis Phillip Collins, 41, appeared in Dartmouth Provincial Court on February 5 to face the following charges:

attempt murder

assault with a weapon

dangerous operation causing bodily harm

driving while disqualified

The visitor, Tyler John Wayne Beaton, 28, of Dartmouth, is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth Provincial Court on Thursday to face the following charges:

assault with a weapon

criminal harassment

uttering threats to cause death

uttering threats to burn property

The investigation continues.