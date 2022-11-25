N.S. provides one-time payment to transit operators to offset losses during COVID-19 pandemic

The Nova Scotia government is providing $10.9 million to transit service providers throughout the province to help offset fare revenue lost from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In total, 28 operators will share the one-time payment, including eight fixed route operators and 20 community transit operators.

The funding comes from a federal investment of $750 million to help municipalities across the country maintain transit service levels in the face of decreased ridership due to the pandemic.

"Dependable transit makes communities stronger," said Minister of Public Works Kim Masland, in a news release Friday.

"This funding does more than just help operators maintain invaluable transit services, it helps Nova Scotians get to work safely, allows them to attend important appointments, and helps combat loneliness and isolation by making it easier for them to participate in activities they enjoy."

The eight fixed tour operators include:

Halifax Transit, $8,655,876

Transit CBRM, $359,809

Kings Transit Authority (Grand Pre-Weymouth), $332,392

Bridgewater Transit, $113,839

Yarmouth Transit (town), $108,170

Pictou County Transit (Stellarton and New Glasgow), $109,722

Antigonish Community Transit Society, $101,620

Strait Area Transit (Inverness), $101,472

The 20 community transit operators include: