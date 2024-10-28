N.S. RCMP car hit while responding to separate collision between vehicle, deer

The Nova Scotia RCMP says one of their vehicles was hit near Mineville over the weekend while the officer was responding to the scene of a separate crash.

The officer was dispatched to a collision between a vehicle and a deer on Highway 107 around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Police say the officer’s marked vehicle was hit from behind by a Honda CRV.

The officer got out of his vehicle and rescued the driver of the Honda CRV, according to an RCMP news release.

Other police officers and emergency crews then responded to the scene and a section of the highway was closed for several hours.

The officer inside the police vehicle that was hit was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and released.

The driver of the Honda CRV was also taken to hospital. Police say the extent of their injuries is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.

