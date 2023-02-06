N.S. RCMP continue to investigate vandalism at Liverpool tourist bureau

Police in Liverpool, N.S., say they continue to investigate vandalism done to the community’s tourist bureau last month.

Queens District RCMP responded to a report of vandalism at the bureau on Jan. 9.

Officers learned that someone had vandalized the building with various forms of graffiti some time between the evening of Jan. 8 and early Jan. 9.

Police released a surveillance photo of a person they believe is responsible on Jan. 12.

They provided an update to their investigation on Monday.

Investigators now say a dark-coloured sedan with Ontario license plates was parked at the tourist bureau the morning of Jan. 9.

The driver reportedly got out of the sedan and met another man, who approached on foot.

Police say a discussion ensued and the men “expressed the same hateful language that had been spray painted on the tourist bureau.”

Police describe the driver as being in his early 20s with dark hair. They say the man who was on foot had a beard.

“As the investigation continues, investigators are conscious that this act of mischief is consistent with being motivated by bias, prejudice or hate against an identifiable group,” Nova Scotia RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay said in a release.

Police are asking anyone with information, or dash camera footage taken in the area, to call them at 902-354-5721 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).