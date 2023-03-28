N.S. RCMP investigate wigwam vandalism as hate-motivated crime

Police in Liverpool, N.S., say they are investigating after a wigwam at a school in the community was vandalized.

On Monday, Queens District RCMP responded to a report of vandalism done to a wigwam on school property on Old Port Mouton Road.

Police say someone removed bark from the structure sometime between Friday and Monday.

Based on their initial investigation, the RCMP says the incident is being treated as hate-motivated.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the damaged wigwam is asked to call Queens District RCMP at 902-354-5721 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).