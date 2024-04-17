ATLANTIC
    • N.S. RCMP investigating sudden death in Bass River

    The RCMP says it is investigating a sudden death in Nova Scotia’s Colchester County.

    In a social media post, police said they were at the scene of an incident near a beach on Wharf Road in Bass River just before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

    The RCMP updated the post about an hour later to say the incident is a sudden death investigation.

    They say there is no risk to the public at this time.

    “Expect police presence and please avoid the area. Further details to follow,” the post reads.

