N.S. RCMP issue provincewide warrant for Pictou Landing First Nation man charged in Truro murder

HALIFAX -

RCMP in Nova Scotia is asking the public’s help finding a man wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant.

RCMP in Colchester and Pictou County says they obtained a warrant for 22-year-old Marcus Michael Denny of Pictou Landing First Nation, N.S., who has been charged with offences related to incidents that occurred on July 1 and Oct. 17.

Denny is facing the following charges:

Assault with a weapon

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Impaired operation of a conveyance

Impaired operation over 80mg%

Resisting arrest

Obstructing a peace officer

Failure to comply with a condition of a release order

Denny was already wanted on a provincewide arrest warrant related to a homicide that occurred in Truro in Sept. 2021.

Denny has been charged with accessory to murder after the fact, in relation to the death of Prabhjot Singh Katri on Sept. 5.

“We laid charges against Marcus Denny of Pictou Landing First Nation. He is 22 years of age. He is also charged with accessory to the murder after the fact," said Truro Police Chief David MacNeil on Oct. 22.

Truro Police responded to a call at about 2:07 am. on Sept. 5 on Robie Street, and when they arrived they found Singh Katri had suffered serious injuries.

The 23-year-old was rushed to the Colchester East Hants Health Center, where he died. Singh Katri came to Canada from India in 2017 to study and had been working as a cab driver and at a Tim Hortons restaurant before his death.

Two men, 20-year-old Cameron James Prosper and 21-year-old Dylan MacDonald have been arrested in connection with Singh Katri’s death, but Denny remains at large.

Police say they have made several attempts to locate Denny, and are requesting assistance from the public.

Anyone who sees Denny is asked to refrain from approaching him and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820, Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333, or the Truro Police Service at 902-895-5351.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers toll free at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), submit a secure web tip at www.crimestoppers.ns.ca, or use the P3 Tips App.