N.S. RCMP search for man wanted on provincewide arrest warrant

The Annapolis District RCMP say they have obtained a provincewide warrant for the arrest of a man charged in connection with a break and enter this month in Middleton, N.S.

Police say 29-year-old Tyler Lee Scott Robar is charged with break and enter and commit.

Police describe Robar as five-foot-10, 175 pounds, with dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say they have made several attempts to find Robar and are now requesting assistance from the public.

Police are asking anyone who sees Robar to avoid approaching him, and to call police.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked call the Annapolis District RCMP at 902-665-4481, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

